Rams Learned Undoubtable Truth About 2026 Draft Strategy

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. It's becoming clear that the Rams need to invest into two position groups during the 2026 NFL Draft.

CBS Sports' Mike Renner predicted the Rams would take a wide receiver and a cornerback in the first round of the draft, echoing similar sentiments by many that those position require immediate attention. Here's who Renner suggested.

Jordyn Tyson

Renner selected Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson to be the Rams' next great wide receiver.

"Tyson is my top wide receiver in the class on tape, but it's hard to ignore that he's missed time in three straight seasons due to injury," stated Renner. That's likely to cause a slide, and the Rams are the beneficiaries here. He'd be the perfect transition piece from Davante Adams as the mid-30s wideout begins to slow down."

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates his touchdown run with teammate Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 7, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this year, Arizona State on SI's Tanner Cappellini named both Tyson and quarterback Sam Leavitt as potential fits for the Rams. Leavitt is still playing college ball but Cappellini believd Tyson could take the Cooper Kupp role to the next level.

"I had Leavitt going to the Rams, and now I have his receiver going there as well," wrote Cappellini. "Part of this is that Sean McVay is an offensive genius . He has worked exceptionally well with wide receivers.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Under McVay, Cooper Kupp had 1,947 yards in 2021, which is the second all-time in a single season. Additionally, Puka Nacua holds the rookie records for most receptions and yards in a season. So, McVay could work absolute wonders with Tyson's versatile skill set."

"Tyson's ability to run after the catch would be a fantastic fit in McVay's offense, where Tyson could have three thousand years in a season. Exaggerating aside, Tyson has the size and speed that McVay has shown that he covets in his offenses."

Avieon Terrell

Renner also suggested Clemson cornerback Aveion Terrell.

"Terrell's size will scare off some teams, but not the Rams, who historically don't operate on strict thresholds," stated Renner. "The younger brother of Falcons corner A.J. Terrell shows similar proficiency, with physical play and quick processing. That's just what the Rams need."

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) celebrates a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

While the Rams have found cornerback talent from the strangest of places, one of the keys was having Aubrey Pleasant coaching them. Pleasant is a candidate for the Cardinals and Browns defensive coordinator job.

