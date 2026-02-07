What the Rams' Regime Is Looking For in Next Generation Of Players

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. As the Los Angeles Rams make the transition towards the offseason, their top minds, Sean McVay and Les Snead, have spoken about their requirements for the players that they will look to add before the 2026 season.

Les Snead

Rams general manager Les Snead , who has brought in future Hall of Famers and continuously playmakers throughout his tenure, spoke about what makes the determination if a player is able to be a Ram.

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during a joint practice against the New Orleans Saints at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“From an intangible standpoint, hey, does the player care? At the end of the day we talk about intangibles," stated Snead. "We like for a player, whether it's skillset or intangibles to provide the Rams an edge. You try not to settle for either one of those. If you bring both to the table, you have a chance to be a Ram.”

Sean McVay

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on Monday, defining his vision for the type of character/ behavior that his roster must have.

“I think what you want to be able to do is identify previous examples of whether it be overcoming adversity, demonstrating a resilience or a mental toughness," stated McVay. "I just think the more that you do this, you bet on people and you don't punish them for not having had to overcome stuff, but usually when you're looking at previous examples of, how did they handle adversity? What was their response like? How did it make them stronger? That adversity in this space is inevitable and if you don't have the ability to handle it, it's going to catch up to you. When you've consistently bet on people that have shown the ability to overcome and be forged in the fire the right way and come out of it stronger that is a really cool thing."

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"We've leaned into being able to try to measure some of those intangibles that are hard to measure, but the vetting process, the previous examples and then in a lot of instances the talks to you about what that looks like. When a guy has a bad play, let me watch that next play and I want to see what he looks like. How quickly is he able to shake those things off? There are a lot of layers to it, but the mental makeup and the overall competitive character is something that I don't think you can ever minimize, that's something that we've really leaned into.”

It is in that culture, in which the Rams prioritize those who control the controllables, that has generated eight winning seasons in nine years and a Super Bowl ring.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.