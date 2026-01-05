Rams' Colby Parkinson Talks on Franchise Record-Setting Performance

INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals 37-20 on Sunday to cap off their 2025 regular-season. The Rams now shift their focus to the playoffs as they are set to play the Carolina Panthers.

After the game, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke to reporters from the podium, offering their perspectives from the game and a look towards their playoff opponent while players such as Jared Verse, Byron Young, Puka Nacua , Kyren Williams, and Colby Parkinson offered their time and perspectives from inside the team's locker room.

With the results of the game, the Rams enter the playoffs as the number one seed and it is their third straight playoff appearance.

Watch Colby Parkinson's Press Conference Below

The New Franchise Record Holder

Colby Parkinson recorded two touchdowns in the regular-season finale, marking eight total touchdowns on the season. That is the franchise record for touchdowns scored by a tight end in a single season.

Parkinson is one of several tight ends who have been hot in the red zone. Earlier this season, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to the group's effectiveness.

“I think overall execution," stated McVay. "I think Matthew's done a great job and then I think their ability to be able to contribute in both phases. You can create some run-pass conflicts. The players deserve a ton of credit. Whether it's [Tight End] Tyler Higbee, [Tight End] Colby Parkinson, [Tight End] Davis Allen, it's cool to see [Tight End] Terrance Ferguson make some plays the other night."

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) runs against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"I’m really proud of those guys. [Tight End Coach Scott] ‘Scooter’ Huff does a great job with that room as a whole and Matthew running the show. The overall body of work, the players and then just their consistency in terms of their approach and their ability to execute in those critical moments which is what the red zone entails.”

Parkinson is Hitting His Peak

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur detailed how Parkinson has grown as a pass catcher since signing with the team back in 2024.

“I've seen him grow as a football player," stated LaFleur. "There was a reason that we all collectively, Sean [General Manager] Les [Snead] and everyone else were thrilled about grabbing him a year ago out of free agency just from his toughness and some of the things that he could do in all the phases run, pass catching and then pass protection. I think he's grown so much as a player and as a man."

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Mike LaFleur looks on during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"I don't want to say accepting his role, but embracing everything that we've asked him to do and do it at the highest clip that he can. He goes to work, both in the meeting room and the practice, field as well as anyone we have on this squad. He’s a Ram through and through. I couldn't be happier for his individual success, which is leading to a lot of the stuff that we've been able to do offensively.”

