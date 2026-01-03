Rams Sean McVay Details Final Preparations Before Regular Season Finale

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Friday, the Los Angeles Rams wrapped up their final preparations before they take on the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL's regular-season finale. In what could be their final game at SoFi Stadium for the remainder of the season, the Rams are set to play their starters, regardless of what happens on Saturday.

The Rams will either be the fifth or sixth seed in the playoffs. The Rams will need a Seahawks win, plus a win of their own to secure the fifth seed.

Before and after practice, Rams head coach Sean McVay and wide receiver Puka Nacua spoke to the media during their weekly pressers, commenting on a variety of topics regarding the team's recent run, their ambitions for the future, and much more.

Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference Below

Health and Culture

During his presser, McVay spoke about the health of his team and how his top players are getting healthy at the right time.

“I feel good," stated McVay. "I think we're getting healthy at the right time. We've had some injuries and we've had some guys that have been out of the lineup. There is a reason why those guys that have been missed are our starters because they give us the best chance to play at the optimum levels. I do feel good. You ask about Kevin [Dotson]. I'm interested to see how he's feeling, but I do feel good. I thought [Tight End Tyler] Higbee looked really good."

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) and quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) react after a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

I think we'll be able to start him and I expect him to be able to play this week, depending on if today goes well. As far as ‘Q’ [Quentin Lake], I thought he looked good. He was able to get out there and move around a little bit. He would be a guy that our expectations and our plans are for him to be able to play in the Wild Card Round.”

Reflecting on the rollercoaster that has been the 2025 season, McVay spoke on the culture of the franchise and how its constant evolution allows the team to remain ahead of the curve.

“I think it's never ending," stated McVay. "I think culture is always evolving and adapting. I think the consistency… The moment is when I reflect on the special people and the relationships that have been built over time and the character of those people. I've learned a lot, like I've talked to you about from some of the mistakes. But more times than not, it's always about those people."

Jul 29, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, general manager Les Snead and chief of staff Carter Crutchfield talk on the field during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"I feel very blessed and fortunate to work for a great owner in Mr. [Stan] Kroenke and the Kroenke family in general, to be alongside of [General Manager] Les [Snead] and [Rams President] Kevin [Demoff] and [Chief Operating Officer] Tony [Pastoors] and really to be able to lead alongside our coaching staff and really to do it with the players as well. This is a special place and it's always about the people. We've had great people."

