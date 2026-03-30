Rams Confirm Trade Talks Involving Davante Adams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams engaged in trade talks to potentially move NFL touchdown receptions leader Davante Adams this offseason. Here's what happened and where both parties stand currently.

Initial Report and McVay's Response

Earlier this offseason, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio stated that the Rams were willing to trade Davante Adams and were discussing trading Adams during their talks for Brown.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Per a league source, the Rams — while talking about a possible trade for Brown — were pursuing the possibility of trading Adams," wrote Florio.

"The Rams presumably were hoping to get a deal done by today, when a fully-guaranteed $6 million roster bonus came due. And the payment of the bonus likely means they’ll keep Adams and his $18 million base salary."

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Regardless, a week with a handful of interesting developments could have had two more: A.J. Brown traded to the Rams, and Davante Adams (the league leader in receiving touchdowns in 2025) traded to what would have been his fifth NFL team."

Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed the report during his presser with reporters at the NFL Owners Meeting, stating he and Adams have had continous conversations about a potential move.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) prepare to take the field before the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"If we felt like it was best for our team we would have done that," stated McVay. "But we didn’t think it was best for our team so excited to be able to move forward with him."

This discussion was held during a time in which the Rams were exploring a trade for A.J. Brown. Adams' contract has no passed the point where it's no longer moveable, with the star wide receiver set to return for his second season. It appears both McVay and Adams are aligned moving forward. Adams has yet to publically comment on the matter.

McVay Changes His Tune

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While talks did not go beyond a simple exploration as far as we can tell, McVay's recent statements to tell a different story.

Earlier this offseason, McVay was asked about Adams during his end-of-year presser.

“Yeah, I was talking to him right after," stated McVay. "I have spoken with him. I think he's hurting because…that was one of the harder ones for me. I love that team so much, but I'll never forget and it's an easy motivating factor when you see your guy with their helmet on in the locker room afterwards."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"You just know how much it means to him. You just wanted to do everything in your power to help him be able to advance and be playing this week. That's not exclusive to him, but there’s a lot of love I have for that person and you could just feel how heavy it was. You always want to be there for guys. I spoke with him after the game.”

McVay was then asked if Adams would return in 2026.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“Oh yeah, absolutely," stated McVay . "I have no reason to believe otherwise unless you know something I don't.”

Clearly something happened between Februrary 2nd and March 15th, the date of Florio's report. However it's doubtful we'll ever get the full story.