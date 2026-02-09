Cooper Kupp Reflects On Leaving Rams After Super Bowl LX

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were witnesses to a franchise legend achieving immortality for the second time in his NFL career.

After being the hero for the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, winning MVP honors after demanding the ball on the Rams' final offensive drive (outside of kneeling out the game), where Cooper Kupp guided the Rams upfield, punching the ball in for the game-winning score, Kupp would once again perform championship heroics.

In Super Bowl LX , Kupp played a different role but it was his veteran sense and ability to find holes in changing coverages that helped his Seattle Seahawks lift the Lombardi. Here's what Kupp had to say after the game.

Kupp on Winning His Second Super Bowl

After the game , Kupp answered various questions about his success and his transition from Los Angeles back to the Pacific Northwest.

“It’s unbelievable," stated Kupp. "To be in this place, it’s hallowed ground. Only the teams that come together to fight through adversity - you’re going to see it, you’re going to find times when things don’t go your way. We had such a connected group. Every single person to a man would say the special thing about this group is how connected we are. A belief in each other, a genuine love for each other to see the guy next to you succeed and that made all the difference in the world.”

Kupp then spoke about the transition home and winning a Super Bowl for his hometown team.

“There were some really tough times this year for my family and I," stated Kupp. "Being part of this organization, we stepped in and it wasn’t smooth. It wasn’t perfect or sunshine and rainbows, but day after day, my family showed up for me. The guys on this team, the coaches. It was day after day coming in willing to work. Coming in caring about the guy next to them. I was saying I’ve never run blocked more in my life, but I had so much fun this year. It was such a joy and the relationships with the guys here are so special and so unique. I’m incredibly thankful and the gratitude I have to be here now. It’s an incredible story that God put together. An unbelievable story”

Kupp Credits His Wife For His Success

Kupp also spoke in-depth about his wife Anna and how here support has driven his success.

“A lot of happy tears was the message from her," stated Kupp. "Everyone here that has family knows how much that our families put into this for us to do what we do. They’re so much a part of it and this year my wife and boys were more a part of it than they’ve ever been in my life. I told them afterward this is your guys’ trophy. I wanted them to get up there, I wanted them to get up there and hold the trophy. This is ours. This is what we, all of us, got to participate in this moment.”

Kupp would talk about how his wife has supported him for over a decade and her faith and dedication to Kupp's dream has led to Kupp becoming one of the select few to win Lombardi for two separate teams.

“My wife was the first person to believe in me, actually," stated Kupp. "She’s believed that this story was written so long ago. I would like to say I was all in and believed it as well, but times were tough. There was some tough times. Anna has believed that this is what we came to Seattle to do. This is why we came here”

Kupp would conclude his interview discussing what stands out about the game.

“I’m not sure which moment or plays that I remember," stated Kupp. "It’s funny how that goes being through this together. I think you remember some of the small conversations or the little adjustments. Like today it was, ‘hey guys, let’s finish plays. Let’s make sure we’re pushing the pile and finishing with some violence.’ It’s just little things, the conversations. The plays happen they come and go, but being with the guys and having that connected team and collaborating, those are the moments you remember.”

