Rams Getting the Respect They Deserve Ahead of Week 11 Showdown
The Los Angeles Rams have gotten themselves to a great place in the 2025 NFL season. Through 10 weeks, they're 7-2, establishing themselves as bona fide Super Bowl contenders this year. However, there's still one major hurdle in their way.
Despite tying with two other teams for the best record in the conference, LA is currently only in possession of the fifth seed in the NFC. That's because they're behind the Seattle Seahawks in the division, due to both teams' respective divisional records. The Rams are currently 1-1 against the NFC West, having split their season series with the San Francisco 49ers.
On the other hand, the Seahawks are 2-1 in the division so far, having swept the Arizona Cardinals while taking one loss to the Niners in the season opener. As such, this upcoming head-to-head clash between LA and Seattle could prove instrumental in determining the NFC West standings, as well as the overall playoff picture in the conference.
Rams slightly favored over the Seahawks
If the Los Angeles Rams can beat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11, they'd vault over their opponent in the standings and claim the top spot in the NFC West. They'd also guarantee that they'd split the season series at the worst, which could end up making a significant difference in playoff seeding.
The Rams saw firsthand last year how vital tiebreakers can be, as they narrowly edged out the Seahawks for a postseason bid last year due to a rarely seen "strength of victory" deliberation. A victory for LA would also help retain its lead over other playoff contenders, such as the 6-3 Chicago Bears and the 6-4 San Francisco 49ers.
Through 10 weeks, the Rams and the Seahawks have looked like two of the best teams in the entire league. Not only could this game be instrumental to the ultimate playoff picture, but it might very well be a postseason preview between two of the top Super Bowl contenders this year.
LA is slightly favored by three points at home, listed at -164 on the moneyline by FanDuel. Both teams boast strong defenses, but the Seahawks have the more complete unit, while the Rams rely heavily on their pass rush. However, LA has the advantage on the other side of the ball in terms of depth, versatility, and experience. The over/under for this game has been set at 48.5 points.
