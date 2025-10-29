Rams Provide Concerning Update on Starting Defensive Back
The Los Angeles Rams announced earlier this week that cornerback Darious Williams suffered a shoulder injury. On Wednesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay provided an update.
McVay stated Williams, who was limited on Wednesday, was set to undergo individual drills with his status being unknown and dependent to how he responds.
McVay on Monday
“He got banged up with his shoulder," stated McVay. "It was just a weird freak deal that he got towards the latter part of the game when they were throwing it a bunch. It's almost like a strain in his shoulder and in his lat."
"It’s a very abnormal type of injury, but it is something that you need to be cognizant of and certain movements and things that are asked to do, especially from the corner spot, trigger it. It's a weird feeling. He's done a great job. He was rehabbing all week. We're going to continue to try to keep the doors open for him going this week but if he doesn't, then we need to have contingency plans accordingly. I think that group as a whole has played well. I’ve been really pleased with Darious, [Cornerback] Cobie [Durant] and [Cornerback] Emmanuel Forbes. Hopefully he’s able to go. If not, then he'll be ready to roll the following week.”
A Potential Massive Loss
With Roger McCreary just arriving in Los Angeles and the departure of Tre Brown, if Williams isn't able to play, that causes a massive issue for the secondary. While many of the Rams' parts on defense are interchangable to fit the needs of the current play, the Rams are with limited options at outside cornerback.
They currently run a three-man rotation with Williams, Emmanuel Forbes, and Cobie Durant. If Williams is out, there will be questions on the rotation and who might fill the role. McCreary has played the last three seasons as a slot corner and the only other cornerback on the active roster is Josh Wallace, who is a hybrid player who hasn't played much if any of outside cornerback in the NFL.
For Williams, his injury comes at a time he was rediscovering his form.
