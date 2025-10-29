Rams Matthew Stafford Discusses Saints Week
The Los Angeles Rams returned to their regular work schedule this week after enjoying a needed BYE. After taking four trips out East, including a game in London, the Rams are set to play their next four games in California, with three at SoFi Stadium.
On Wednesday, both Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke to reporters before practice, while Davante Adams spoke after. The Rams are set to host the New Orleans Saints in week nine action on Sunday.
Watch Matthew Stafford's Press Conference Below
On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about self-scouting, one of the many tools Stafford has used to play at an elite level in 2025.
“I think the first thing is we've got the right kind of guys," stated McVav. "I think our coaches have done a good job of being consistent but also flexible and fluid if necessary. And then our players, they're coachable. The way they approach practice, you can't help but improve if you're intentional with your approaches like that. I think the goal is you want to be able to continuously improve throughout.
Sometimes the results reflect that, sometimes they don't. But are we committed to a process? Are we evaluating our process on a weekly and a daily approach to make sure that it's geared towards putting our players in the most successful outcomes and cultivating an atmosphere and environment that inspires guys to want to do better…to continuously grow to be secure enough to be accountable? That's coaches and players alike. I think those are some positive things. As far as the self-scout is concerned, you better do that week in and week out."
"We do that every single week. You have to be in tune. You better know yourself before you know your opponent. That’s been a consistent approach that we've really leaned into the last handful of years. You don't wait until the bye. You might have a little bit more time, but we expect to be in tune with the things that we need to be aware of. What are the opponents looking at? We better know ourselves better than our opponents. That’s something that’s ongoing on a weekly basis. That's before you even start your opponent prep as part of our daily rhythm, if you will. The bye does offer an opportunity to take a step back and look at it through a clearer lens, but that's ongoing and continuous, not exclusive to the bye.”
