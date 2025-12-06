How Cardinals Legend Larry Fitzgerald Has Impacted Rams' Davante Adams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a true star in Davante Adams, but Adams is one of many to define the archetype of the big body, athletic, cerebral pass catcher. With the Rams set to take on the Arizona Cardinals this week, Adams spoke on Cardinals' legend Larry Fitzgerald, diving into their relationship and how Fitzgerald helped Adams get back to his best.

Adams on Larry Fitzgerald

Adams and Fitzgerald have been linked since Fitzgerald reached out to Adams after Adams suffered an injury in 2019.

“[Larry Fitzgerald] ‘Fitz’ actually in a very organic way became a mentor to me. I'd say around 2019 is when I really started dealing with him and talking to him more. He took me under his wing, took care of me, sent a very expensive doctor to come and help me out when I got turf toe in 2019," stated Adams. "I didn't really know him too well before that. We met after games and I told him how much respect I had [for him]."

Larry Fitzgerald, WR - 2004-2020 Arizona Cardinals | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 - 2026 ) | MICHAEL CHOW / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Through a couple mutual friends, teammates, we got connected and I found out that he had an affinity for me and it was synonymous. We just got connected and I followed his way and the way he moved as a pro. I had good examples in front of me on my teams as well but just having somebody like that who's a football God, legend in this game, that obviously meant a lot to me to have somebody take me under their wing. I definitely took advantage of it.”

Following the 2019 season, Adams would go on to have the best three-year stretch of his career.

After Fitzgerald's doctor helped Adams, Adams realized he was very similar to the football legend in their overall mindset. Adams would speak on their similarities as he walks the path that Fitzgerald paved.

“I didn't know the person too much before that, honestly," continued Adams. "I just knew from what we all know about him, just being the [Walter Payton] Man of the Year type of guy, standup guy, business acumen, a well-rounded human being. Obviously having football, I see a lot of him in myself. There's a lot of the same because I feel like I got a lot of depth to me and it's not just the football aspect."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"I feel like if football was never a part of my future and I never played in the NFL, there would've been something that I would've figured out to do at a high level. He's the same way where as soon as he's done playing, even while he's there, he’s got the Suns thing where he's a part of the ownership [group] there, all these different venture capital type of deals. Learning from that, seeing that there's a way to expand as a person outside of football, that was a big inspiration for me.”

Adams on Being in the Same Conversation With Fitzgerald

While Fitzgerald is a guaranteed Hall of Famer, Adams is not far behind, and as Adams creeps up on Fitzgerald's numbers, he spoke on having his name next to a man he has such tremendous respect for.

“Honestly, it's a blessing. Anytime you can be mentioned with any of the names that are coming up as these weeks unfold, scoring touchdowns, being up there with some of those guys, the all-time yards, catches or whatever it is, it's all elite company and I’m definitely blessed.”

