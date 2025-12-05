Rams Receive Good News in Thursday's Injury Report
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals released their Wednesday injury reports, reports filled with superstars on both sides.
Los Angeles Rams
Despite the injuries, everyone is still expected to play on Sunday for the Rams. Rams head coach Sean McVay will speak on the Rams' health status as well as Tutu Atwell's potential activation off injured reserve on Friday.
Did Not Participate
Darious Williams (Tibia) and Poona Ford (Calf)
Limited
Kyren Williams (Ankle), Kamren Kinchens (Shoulder), and Byron Young (Knee). This was their status on Wednesday as well.
Davante Adams (Hamstring) was limited on Thursday after missing practice on Thursday.
Full
Tutu Atwell (Hamstring) and Omar Speights (Ankle). Speights was limited on Wednesday.
Rams Praise Williams
Williams has been electric and is set to play this week. Rams OC Mike LaFleur spoke on Williams on Thursday and how a reduction in workload this season has led to a fresher product.
“I thought it was great," stated LaFleur. "You could feel them both early on right from the get-go. Again, in the run game it takes everyone. I thought our line did a tremendous job of setting the line of scrimmage. Our receivers, per usual, they got their face in there. Tight ends did a great job. Collectively it took all 11 but you could definitely feel those backs. I thought they worked well off each other.”
“That’d be a question for him," continued LaFleur If you're asking me, I think he does look fresher and naturally. When you have the workload that he had last year… his workload was the highest in the league in terms of percentage playing time for running backs. Being able to supplement that with a guy that's so capable as you guys are seeing. Blake's getting more and more comfortable out there being in his second year. I think whoever's in there, they work well off each other.”
Arizona Cardinals
Did Not Participate
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Ankle), Josh Sweat (Rest), Walter Nolen III (Knee), Max Melton (Heel), Marvin Harrison Jr (Heel), Greg Dortch (Chest), and Trey Benson (Knee). They were all limited on Wednesday.
There weren't any additions on Thursday.
Limited
Christian Jones (Knee), Emari Demercado (Ankle), and L.J. Collier (Knee) were limited on Wednesday and Thursday.
Kelvin Beachum (Groin) didn't participate on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday. Xavier Weaver (Hamstring) was added on Thursday.
