Rams Receive Good News in Thursday's Injury Report

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals released their Wednesday injury reports, reports filled with superstars on both sides.

Los Angeles Rams

Despite the injuries, everyone is still expected to play on Sunday for the Rams . Rams head coach Sean McVay will speak on the Rams' health status as well as Tutu Atwell's potential activation off injured reserve on Friday.

Did Not Participate

Darious Williams (Tibia) and Poona Ford (Calf)

Limited

Kyren Williams (Ankle), Kamren Kinchens (Shoulder), and Byron Young (Knee). This was their status on Wednesday as well.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Davante Adams (Hamstring) was limited on Thursday after missing practice on Thursday.

Full

Tutu Atwell (Hamstring) and Omar Speights (Ankle). Speights was limited on Wednesday.

Rams Praise Williams

Williams has been electric and is set to play this week. Rams OC Mike LaFleur spoke on Williams on Thursday and how a reduction in workload this season has led to a fresher product.

“I thought it was great," stated LaFleur. "You could feel them both early on right from the get-go. Again, in the run game it takes everyone. I thought our line did a tremendous job of setting the line of scrimmage. Our receivers, per usual, they got their face in there. Tight ends did a great job. Collectively it took all 11 but you could definitely feel those backs. I thought they worked well off each other.”

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“That’d be a question for him," continued LaFleur If you're asking me, I think he does look fresher and naturally. When you have the workload that he had last year… his workload was the highest in the league in terms of percentage playing time for running backs. Being able to supplement that with a guy that's so capable as you guys are seeing. Blake's getting more and more comfortable out there being in his second year. I think whoever's in there, they work well off each other.”

Arizona Cardinals

Did Not Participate

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Ankle), Josh Sweat (Rest), Walter Nolen III (Knee), Max Melton (Heel), Marvin Harrison Jr (Heel), Greg Dortch (Chest), and Trey Benson (Knee). They were all limited on Wednesday.

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Walter Nolen III (97) walks off the field after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There weren't any additions on Thursday.

Limited

Christian Jones (Knee), Emari Demercado (Ankle), and L.J. Collier (Knee) were limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Kelvin Beachum (Groin) didn't participate on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday. Xavier Weaver (Hamstring) was added on Thursday.

