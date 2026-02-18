Rams Have Option To Emulate Davante Adams' Success in 2026

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made headlines last season when they signed Davante Adams to a two-year deal. Adams, who continued to have individual success, failed to make the playoffs since 2021.

The Rams , who last played in an NFC Championship game during that season, needed a big-bodied, elite threat to take the franchise back to the brink. Adams , with his natural ability, strong work ethic, veteran experience, and knowledge of the McVay offense from his time with Matt LaFleur in Green Bay became the NFL's leader in reception touchdowns while being exactly what the Rams needed in 2025.

With Matthew Stafford returning, the Rams are set to go all-in. Now another former Packer is set to hit the open market and the Rams could be the ones to bring him back to Los Angeles.

It's Time For Doubs To Come Home

Pro Football Focus' Zoltán Buday named Los Angeles native Romeo Doubs as his most underrated wide receiver in this off-season's free agency class.

"Doubs saved his best for last, posting a career-high 75.3 PFF receiving grade and 724 receiving yards in his fourth season with the Packers. Over the past four years, Doubs often emerged as the team's top receiving option. His 335 targets over that span are more than 100 more than second place.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"Similarly, Doubs led the team in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns since 2022. Among 78 wide receivers who were on the field for at least 1,200 snaps over the past four seasons, his 76.5 PFF receiving grade ranks 37th."

"He already proved himself as a potential top target, but he could really flourish in a passing game with a clear No. 1 while he shines as the No. 2."

Why The Rams Should Go After Doubs

For many of the same reasons Adams was a revelation with the Rams, Doubs can be that as well. While the Rams have diversified their passing attack, Sean McVay still wants three wide receivers on the field as much as possible, and Doubs would not only give the team a third legitimate veteran attacker, it would allow Puka Nacua to play more from the slot, damaging defenses in the Cooper Kupp role.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) celebrates a first down reception against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adams is also an older player who has talked about retirement. If the Rams have to say goodbye to Adams and possibly Stafford after next season, a receiver foursome of Puka Nacua, Romeo Doubs, Jordan Whittington, and Konata Mumpfield is the perfect situation for a new quarterback to thrive in.

