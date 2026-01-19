Rams' Davante Adams Talks Playoff Win Over Bears

CHICAGO, IL. The Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Chicago Bears in the final Divisional Round contest of the 2026 NFL Playoffs.

With a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line, the Rams understood what a win would mean for the franchise. Not only would it set up a grudge match between the Rams and the Seahawks, as both teams split the regular season series.

For the Bears , a trip to the NFC Championship in head coach Ben Johnson's first season would send Chicago to the title game for the first time since the 2010 season.

After the game, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke from the podium while Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Harrison Mevis, Cobie Durant, and Kam Curl spoke from the locker room.

Watch Davante Adams' Press Conference Below

Adams Detailed His Expectations Before Bears Contest

Adams addressed several topics in his presser in relation to the game, his performance, the weather, and more. To get caught up on the context behind his words, this is what he had to say earlier this week. Adams first spoke on dealing with the cold and if he has any techniques from his time in Green Bay.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against the Carolina Panthers in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Not really," stated Adams. "It's pretty self-explanatory. It's going to be cold. Different people have tricks to the trade, but I just go out there. I've never worn sleeves in a game in my career. It is what it is. It's going to be freezing out there, but you just have to figure it out.”

Adams also spoke on this being his second game back from injury, commenting on his previous performance against Carolina.

“Yeah," stated Adams. "I mean, there's going to be a little bit of rust any time you take a little bit of time away from game action. It takes you a little bit of time to get back into it. I said it after the game, I don't think I played great but I don't know how much I would attribute to missing a few weeks. Maybe some of it, but we got our feedback waiting and it's just part of the process. Sometimes you need to brush a few of them off and then get back out there and come back a little cleaner.”

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is injured after catching a twelve-yard pass thrown by quarterback Matthew Stafford (not pictured) against Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Adams also spoke on returning to the playoffs for the first time since the 2021 season.

“It's all a gift from heaven either way," stated Adams. "We get to play a kid's game for a king's ransom. At the end of the day, I'm grateful for all the opportunities. I’m definitely being exposed to getting in and it's just a part of the normal routine. You have a greater appreciation at this point for how difficult it is to win any game, let alone to still be winning at this point in the season. I'm fired up about another opportunity to play in the playoffs for sure.”

