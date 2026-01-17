Sean McVay Has a Hilariously Honest Take on Dealing With the Cold

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams, barring a sudden warmth of the globe, especially in Illinois, will play in freezing temperatures when they take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Rams head coach Sean McVay , who has had to address questions all week regarding the weather, took some time to find the joy in the narratives painted for his West Coast squad.

McVay Details His Outfit and Approach to the Cold

During his Friday presser, McVay appeared to be over the questions regarding the cold. However, he found humor in his own involvement with the narrative while detailing how he'll stay warm.

“I'm going shirtless [laughter]," stated McVay. "No, you know what, I will say this, [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford ] since he got here, he introduced me to the wetsuit stuff. I'll wear that. Maybe I'll have a heated vest. I've had some guys that have had that. Here's what I do know, I can't think about too many things. I trust whatever Brendan Burger's got ready for me."

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks downfield against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"I'm going to actually get with him after we get done with practice today. He'll show me everything that he's got. Usually it's a thumbs up. I don't give a crap about me being warm or cold. That shit doesn't matter at all. It's about our players, but ‘Burg’ [Brendan Burger] takes good care of me.”

Brendan Burger is the Rams' senior director of equipment.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay stands on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

McVay was asked if his gear would prevent him from making explosive movements, like running down the sideline to call a timeout.

“I'm an athlete [laughter]," answered McVay. "I'll be in good shape, man. Don't you worry about me. We'll be good. Don't worry. What do you think I'm going to dress up like the Michelin man or something [laughter]? No we'll be good. All kidding aside, ‘Berg’ has always done a really good job of outfitting me and it hasn't been an issue. Now that I'm not being too stubborn to throw a beanie on after my mom and my wife ripped me, we'll be in good shape there too.”

A History of Overcoming the Odds

While McVay may be a coach, at one time, he was a division one football player at the University of Miami of Ohio and before that, he defeated Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson to win the Georgia High School Player of the Year award in what was a magnificent 2003 for him.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This season, McVay also suffered a torn plantar fascia against the Tennessee Titans and yet, he didn't miss a call, walking on the sidelines.

Perhaps tongue-in-cheek, both instances make it clear that the weather will not impact his approach.

