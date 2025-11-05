2 Rams Deep Sleepers Worth Fliers from Desperate Fantasy Teams
The Los Angeles Rams' offense has been reaching incredible heights in the 2025 NFL season. A week after Matthew Stafford and his crew notched a league record in an international game by scoring five passing touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars, they absolutely obliterated the New Orleans Saints, 34-10.
Anyone who bought into the Rams' core in fantasy football has been thrilled with the results through the first half of the campaign. Stafford, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Kyren Williams have all paid off handsomely. Even LA's defense has had some encouraging performances, suggesting that the Rams could be a viable top-12 option at D/ST moving forward.
Fantasy players who missed out on drafting from the Rams are surely feeling some severe "FOMO" right now. It's only natural to want to buy into such an explosive offense. Thankfully, there are a couple of sleepers available that could be worthwhile for those desperate for depth.
Are these Rams sleepers worth rostering?
1. Terrance Ferguson
The Los Angeles Rams spent their first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft on tight end Terrance Ferguson out of Oregon. Considering his limited usage so far this season, it appears that the selection was a long-term investment. However, his recent play might force the team to accelerate the timeline on his deployment. RotoWorld believes that there's fantasy potential in Ferguson, but his spotty usage prevents him from making an immediate impact:
"Despite a light downtick in playing time from last week, Ferguson made another big impact on Sunday [versus the New Orleans Saints], catching a dart from Matthew Stafford and adding a few extra yards after catch for a 36-yard gain. Ferguson has proven to be a reliable target for explosive plays in the past few weeks, but his playing time hasn't been given a significant bump beyond starter Tyler Higbee and fellow backups Davis Allen and Colby Parkinson. In fact, Ferguson was a distant fourth in snap counts to the other three tight ends, which caps his upside heading into a Week 10 showdown with divisional rival San Francisco."
2. Jordan Whittington
The Rams have two clear fantasy starting wide receivers in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, both of whom are among the top scorers at their position this season. However, after those two slots on the depth chart, LA hasn't had any consistent producers. However, Jordan Whittington has shown some impressive flashes, which could lead some to consider picking him up off waivers, especially if they have multiple players on bye this week. However, RotoWorld isn't convinced:
"Even with Puka Nacua (chest) missing a portion of the contest [against the Saints in Week 9] with injury and Tutu Atwell (hamstring) on IR, Whittington found himself blanked on the stat sheet for the first time since Week 1. Matthew Stafford once again had a monster game, with four more touchdowns and 281 yards through the air, so the volume for the receiving corps is there. If Nacua misses any time with his rib injury, Whittington would be a primary beneficiary, although he has yet to eclipse 42 yards receiving in a game and is still seeking his first touchdown on the season."
