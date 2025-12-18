How the Rams Defense Can Replicate Success Against Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams' defense has been inconsistent in the past three weeks. They held the Arizona Cardinals to just 17 points, but Michael Wilson nearly put up 150 receiving yards on them. In that same span, they gave up 31 to Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers, who just lost to the New Orleans Saints.

The Detroit Lions ' wide receiver duo accounted for more than half of their total yardage, with both of them going well over 100 receiving yards. Their offense continuously does enough to get them wins, but their defense is definitely this teams achilles heel.

Get Back To Form

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams are facing the Seattle Seahawks tonight, and they need their defense to revert to how it was against them in Week 11. They picked off Sam Darnold four times, but they were unable to sack him a single time.

They were able to have so much success against Darnold because their defensive backs understood their assignments and executed them perfectly. They kept their eyes on where Darnold was looking, and Chris Shula's defensive scheme included plenty of "robbers" or players whose sole purpose is to undercut the route and pick off the ball.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) is seen during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That's not the only reason why they were able to pick off Darnold four times. Their defenders played off of receivers and crashed down on the ball once Darnold put it in the air. This approach led to Jaxon Smith-Njigba having a phenomenal game, but no other wide receiver had more than 50 yards.

The way to replicate this success is to implement similar tactics, but also have more of an emphasis on their pass rush. The Rams saw how Darnold crumbled under pressure in the playoffs last year, but they couldn't get to him behind the Seahawks offensive line.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Braden Fiske (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for the Rams, Braden Fiske has been listed as questionable heading into tonight's game. The Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist hasn't taken that leap as an elite pass rusher, but it's still a loss not to have him on the field to soak up attention on the offensive line.

Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross is out as well, so the left side of the line of scrimmage will be a battle of the backups for both teams. Cross being out should give the Rams even more reason to emphasize their pass rush. Darnold won't throw nearly as many interceptions, and if they want to win this critical game, it'll be because of the pressure they get on him.

