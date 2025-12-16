Three Takeaways From Rams' Dominant Performance

The Los Angeles Rams are locking in when they need to, and there's nothing scarier than a team getting into a rhythm three weeks before the playoffs start. The Rams are projected to get a first-round bye in the playoffs, and they're battling hard in order to protect it.

It's not like the Detroit Lions rolled over and accepted defeat. There were plenty of times in this game where the momentum was on their side, and their offense looked unguardable. Matthew Stafford played a worse game than Jared Goff, and it still didn't matter. What are some of my biggest takeaways from their big Week 15 win?

Three Takeaways

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Progress in the MVP Race

Stafford's interception on the Rams' opening drive not only cost them a chance at scoring in the red zone, but the return from Aidan Huthinson was enough to set the Lions offense up with optimal field position. This resulted in the Lions scoring the first touchdown of the game and getting into Stafford's head early.

However, Stafford didn't let that get to him. Three of their next four drives after that opening interception led to points. Stafford had the mentality of an MVP and put up the numbers to back it up. He threw for 368 yards on 38 attempts, 24 of those being completions, with one interception and two touchdowns.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) waves as he walks off the field after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's only the third time this season he's thrown for more than 300 yards, but he did so in a crucial matchup. Not only did he put up MVP numbers, but his biggest competition lost in a similarly framed matchup.

Drake Maye couldn't lead the New England Patriots to the divisional sweep over the Buffalo Bills, and he sat idly by while they roared back from a 21-point deficit. Anytime Maye struggles, Stafford's MVP stock rises, and the young quarterback had one interception and no touchdowns in a game that would've made his argument for the award stronger.

Two Sides of a Coin

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

It's hard to praise a defense that allowed 34 points to be put up on them, but they were able to stop the Lions in one department. The Lions' offense is so dangerous because of its duality. The Rams saw firsthand how effective their wide receiver duo is, but they were able to mitigate their running back duo from making their usual impact.

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combined for 70 yards on 20 rushing attempts, which culminated in an inefficient 3.5 yards per carry. Gibbs averaged less than three yards per rush, and the Rams' defense forced his third-worst performance this season. They were dialed in on him every time he touched the ball, and that's exactly what they needed to do to get him out of the equation.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys scored by running back Jahmyr Gibbs (not in the photo) with wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You flip the coin around, and what you find is an inexcusable performance from their secondary. It's their biggest weakness on defense, and they have to pray that this is the last time this season two receivers go for more than 100 yards in a game against them.

Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown accounted for the majority of their yards on offense, with the Rams defense being unable to stop either of them. Goff was comfortable in the pocket, throwing bombs to Williams and giving St. Brown all the touches he needed to take over this game. The Rams are lucky that they have an explosive offense of their own, or they would've been buried by the Lions.

Looking Ahead

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This was an important game for the Rams to win, primarily due to their keeping up the pace with the rest of the NFC West. The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers continue to find ways to win, and any three of these teams could be leading their division with how well they're playing.

The Rams were able to narrowly avoid defeat against the Seahawks, but their Week 16 matchup will be played on the Seahawks' home turf. This is their most important game of the season, and if they're able to pull off the divisional sweep, the division is theirs.

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Rams have already clinched a postseason appearance with their win over the Lions; they can clinch the NFC West if they come out on top against the Seahawks in their rematch.

