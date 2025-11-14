Rams NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Players To Watch for CFB Week 12
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the best teams in the NFL right now, offering an exciting defense led by NFL MVP frontrunner Matthew Stafford.
What should excite fans even more is that their top first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft continues to get high up in the order as the Atlanta Falcons have struggled in recent weeks, currently bestowing the No. 10 overall selection in the upcoming selection process. This currently puts the Rams in a position to take a top prospect in this class.
For this week's Rams On SI prospect spotlight, we look at some of the top possibilities for the Rams if they hold onto a Top-10 selection, including three players from the same program.
Arvell Reese, linebacker/edge rusher, Ohio State
If drafted by Los Angeles, I would expect Reese to play linebacker while working in as a rotational pass rusher. He is that special of a player to be an excellent individual on the Rams defense.
Need someone to dominate in stunt/twist games? Reese will wrap around with wicked downhill speed.
Want a second-level defender who can cover tight ends and cornerbacks seamlessly? Reese can do that.
What about playing pass rusher at a high level? Reese is arguably the best in the class. He is a game-changer the Rams are looking for at the second level of their defense.
Jermod McCoy, cornerback, Tennessee
McCoy is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in January, and there is no guarantee he will enter the NFL Draft. However, if he does, he is arguably the top cornerback available this April. McCoy has incredible ball skills, excellent mirror and match ability in man coverage to stay with wideouts, and also contributes valuable support against the run.
Caleb Downs, safety, Ohio State
This is another player that should be viewed as a game-changer for an NFL defense, even if he is a safety. Look at the value players such as Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks have provided for the Baltimore Ravens as high-end prospects despite their lower draft selections: Downs might be a better defender with his unique three-level versatility, elite coverage prowess, and superb tackling ability in space. If Quentin Lake walks in free agency, Downs would be an outstanding replacement.
Carnell Tate, wide receiver, Ohio State
Some may say this is almost like adding another Puka Nacua, but you can never have too many wide receivers on your roster, especially when you have Nacua and Davante Adams. Tate is another Buckeyes wide receiver developed by Ohio State offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, Brian Hartline, who is projected to be drafted in the first round, thanks to his vertical plane ability, body control, and reliability at the catch point, sideline awareness, and significantly improved route-running ability from 2024 to 2025.
