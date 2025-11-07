NFL Draft Rams Prospect Spotlight For CFB Week 11
Rarely do you see a Super Bowl-contending franchise with two first-round selections in an upcoming NFL Draft. This year, that honor goes to the Los Angeles Rams, who bestow the Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick after this year's trade back into the second round. This ammunition could add a high-end prospect to a Rams team that could establish itself as a legitimate championship contender for years to come.
Whether it is for a top quarterback prospect, Ohio State's Arvell Reese, or the team's subjective best offensive playmaking prospect in the class, Los Angeles has the ammunition to make a major move in April. With that in mind, let's look at some prospects to watch for this weekend of college football.
Jacob Rodriguez, linebacker, Texas Tech
If the Rams are unable to bring back Nate Landman in free agency, a linebacker in this year's draft who is known for getting after the ball could be a great replacement. Rodriguez may not have elite size, and neither does rookie Shaun Dolac, but the Red Raiders' star defender leads college football in forced fumbles and brings impressive stopping power and toughness at the point of attack, making him an intriguing middle-round prospect.
Will Lee III, cornerback, Texas A&M
Los Angeles needs standout defenders on the perimeter, and hoping that Roger McCreary can become their standout defender on the perimeter seems unwise. Drafting a potential starter with a high ceiling adds intrigue to the defensive coordinator, Chris Shula, and his secondary. Lee could be the cornerback to handle man repetitions against No. 1 and No. 2 wideouts at the next level, with room to grow in coverage shells.
Dante Moore, quarterback, Oregon
If the Rams are serious about finding their successor for Matthew Stafford, point in the direction of Moore, one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and a player who has caught the attention of the entire NFL with his exemplary poise, precision, arm talent, and composure in key situations on the field.
Moore faces one of his toughest tests all season against Iowa's defense at Kinnick Stadium, one of the hardest places to play and win in college football. A strong performance in Iowa City would only strengthen his resume.
Denzel Boston, wide receiver, Washington
The rich get richer, as the saying goes; a perfect one for the Rams if they add another terrific talent at wide receiver. Denzel Boston could be that player for Los Angeles to pair with Puka Nacua and an aging Davante Adams.
Boston wins in various ways, whether it is at the catch point, manufactured touches, over the middle of the field, vertical planes, or after the catch. The Huskies' star playmaker is one of the best in the country and is a threat to take over a game at any moment. Having a future wideout duo in Nacua and Boston would be exciting to watch in future seasons.
