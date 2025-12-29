Rams vs Falcons Live Game Thread

ATLANTA, GA -- The Los Angeles Rams will be on the road facing off against their previous defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris, and his Atlanta Falcons. This will be the last time the Rams are on primetime this regular season, and there's a lot at stake.

For starters, the Rams own the first-round pick of the Falcons for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft . The Falcons have won three of their last five games, and that poses a threat to the Rams' having a top-ten pick in the draft. What do they have to look out for in order to secure the win?

What To Look Out For

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles after a touchdown by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This will be the second straight week of the Rams not having Davante Adams on the field, as his regular season is likely over. On top of him being doubtful for today's game, Alaric Jackson and Kevin Dotson won't be suiting up either.

A big storyline of this game will be how if Falcons' gamble in the draft will pay off. They traded their first-round pick to bolster their defensive line, but they've allowed the tenth most rushing yards in the NFL. However, they're second in the league when it comes to sacks.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. (27) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keep a close eye on James Pearce Jr. , as he's looking to prove to the Falcons that the risk they took was worth it. With how depleted their offensive line is, Matthew Stafford will have to identify the pressure and get the ball out quickly if he doesn't want to get taken down for multiple sacks.

Another storyline to look out for will be the battle for the MVP. Drake Maye is Stafford's biggest competitor for the award, and he just had an ultra-efficient game where he tormented the New York Jets defense with five passing touchdowns.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Stafford needs to respond with a big game of his own, or he jeopardizes his chances of winning his first MVP award in his career. Puka Nacua had one of the best games from a wide receiver this season against the Seattle Seahawks, and he's looking to continue his stellar season against a secondary that has multiple starters on the IR.

Morris was just on Sean McVay's coaching staff last season, so it'll be interesting to see how these elite offensive/defensive minds battle it out on the field with adjustments. The Rams need a bounce-back win after missing out on the number one seed in the NFC. The Falcons are the perfect team to do that.

The game kicks off at 5:15 PM PST / 8:15 PM EST and can be watched on ESPN!

Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the contest.