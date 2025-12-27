Who's In and Who's Out of the Rams Week 17 Contest

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Saturday, the Los Angeles Rams held their final preperations before they depart to Atlanta for their showdown against the Falcons on Monday. During his final presser before departing, Rams head coach Sean McVay detailed the health of his roster heading into the second to last week of the season.

Who's In and Who's Out

Who's Out

Offensive guard Kevin Dotson and slot corner Josh Wallace will miss this contest with injury. Dotson suffered an ankle injury against the Seattle Seahawks, falling to the ground with said injury before being stomped on by Seahawks' defender Derick Hall.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Josh Wallace has an ankle issue and while the Rams were hopeful that he could play this week, Wallace didn't respond in practice in the way the Rams had hoped and he will be reevaluated next week. Roger McCreary will be activated off injured reserve and will play. McCreary and Derion Kendrick will help make up for Wallace's absence.

Davante Adams

Davante Adams will likely miss the contest due as he's listed as doubtful. Adams has been out since suffering a hamstring injury against the Lions. Adams will be reevaluated next week. Dotson, Wallace, and Adams didn't play all week.

“Doubtful, so probably less likely than the guys that are questionable," stated McVay on Adams. "He's doing great. He's making really good progress. I know he's chomping at the bit to be able to get back out there. We know how special a player he is and how special a leader. I think it's been really cool as I'm continuing to build and develop a relationship, I love this guy. I love everything he's about and I love the way he's handled it. Nobody wants to be out there more than him."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"If you saw his game day demeanor during the Seahawks game and the way he was uplifting and elevating, I think he should take a ton of pride in the way that that group played as a whole because of a lot of the leadership that comes from him. Obviously, those coaches with [Wide Receiver Coach Eric Yarber] ‘Yarbs’ and [Pass Game Coordinator] Nate [Scheelhaase] and [Offensive Assistant] Rob [Calabrese] doing excellent job. He's a great competitor. He’s a great person and we'll be in good shape when we get him back whether that's this week or next week or the playoffs.”

Who's In...Maybe?

Alaric Jackson and Braden Fiske will be questionable. Jackson has a knee issue and didn't practice all week. D.J. Humphries will start if Jackson doesn't play. Jackson was listed as limited but that was due to his participation in individual activities.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Typically what we do, he's going to go through his normal stuff," stated McVay on Jackson. "He'll be limited in terms of his participation on this day because we don't really do too many reps that's exclusive to maybe a couple things individual wise. The good thing is we do have time on our side and so optimistic that he'll be ready to go and if not, then guys will be ready to step up.”

Fiske was limited. He is dealing with an ankle issue.

