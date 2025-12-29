Rams Detail the Challenge of Playing Bijan Robinson

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on one of the best running backs in football this week when they play against the Atlanta Falcons and Bijan Robinson. Robinson, one of the best overall athletes in football, has been nearly unstoppable when allowed to play his game.

Both Sean McVay and Chris Shula spoke on Robinson and the challenges he presents.

Sean McVay

McVay spoke on Robinson's impact individually before discussing how he is part of a larger system that is operated by talented players. The Falcons' offense is coordinated by former Rams' assistant Zac Robinson.

“He’s unbelievable," stated McVay. "It's a tremendous impact and you have to be aware of him. They have great skill [players] everywhere. [Falcons Quarterback] Kirk [Cousins] does a great job running the show. Bijan is so unique. He’s very similar to [Lions Running Back] Jahmyr Gibbs. They can beat you in a variety of ways."

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"Every time they touch the football, they're a threat to score. He has such great field contact balance, spatial awareness, explosion. You name a trait that's desirable for a running back. This guy is checking the box. Oh and by the way, you do the same thing for a receiver, he checks those boxes too. He's special. I have a ton of respect. I've obviously watched him closely just because of the relationship you have with a lot of coaches on that staff. I think [Falcons Tight End Kyle] Pitts is playing the best ball of his career."

"[Falcons Wide Receiver] Drake London is a total stud. I think [Falcons Running Back Tyler] Allgeier is an excellent running back too behind him. They do an excellent job upfront. They’re really well- coached with what they're trying to get done in both protection and in the run game. It's an excellent challenge, but Bijan is as good as it gets. We have our hands full.”

Chris Shula

Shula , who has the unenviable task of game planning against Robinson, will have to account for his dual-threat usage along with the Falcons' use of Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, keeping both men fresh and dangerous.

Shula praised Robinson this week, discussing his unique abilities and what that does to a defense.

“You could make an argument that he’s the best back, best skill player in the league," stated Shula. "Whatever it is, he’s definitely in the conversation. He’s going to be one of the best skill players that we see all year. It's huge. It's the explosive play waiting to happen. He can make something out of nothing."

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone (left) and defensive coordinator Chris Shula (right) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"With the stretch run game, he’s looking to cut back, whether it's the check down screens or just him getting the ball in space. We have to be on it every single snap. We have to population tackle. We have to run to the ball. We have to play with great effort and it's going to be a huge challenge.”

