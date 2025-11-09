Is Rams' Emmanuel Forbes Ready For Biggest Test of Career?
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. In the Los Angeles Rams' week five loss to the San Francisco 49ers, despite the game going into overtime, the team decided not to use cornerback Emmanuel Forbes in a meaningful way compared to his counterparts.
In the team's three-man cornerback rotation, out of 86 total plays, Forbes played 24 snaps. In comparison, Cobie Durant played 81 and Darious Williams played 65 snaps. Since that game, the Rams have gone back to Forbes and with more snaps, he has shined.
Not only has he maintained the Rams' defensive shield, helping the team hold their previous three opponents to ten or less points, while putting career best performances, recording his first interception with the franchise last Sunday.
With Forbes expected to play a big role in limiting the 49ers' diverse attack, the organization spoke highly of him this week.
Sean McVay
McVay spoke on the relationship between Forbes and Rams AHC Aubrey Pleasant. Pleasant is the Rams' defensive back developer.
“I think one of the things that's special about Aubrey is he develops a real relationship with his players and it's not exclusive to the defensive backroom," stated McVay. "He's the assistant head coach and has great relationships with the whole team. You can see the way the guys respond to him. I heard [Hall of Fame and former UCLA Basketball Head Coach] John Wooden say before, ‘People don't care how much you know until they know how much you care.’ Aubrey epitomizes that. He gets to know these guys as human beings."
"I love sitting in the DB meeting rooms when there's an element of, alright, hey, we're going to get our work in. We're going to understand what's the goal in mind as far as what’s tactically concerned. He usually always takes time at the beginning of the meetings to be able to say, ‘Alright, let's get to know each other as people.’ It might be a fun thing. It might be guys being able to open up and be vulnerable and he always starts with himself. He's a great teacher. He’s a great coach, a great communicator, and he's in it with them. I think the guys feel that."
"We talk all the time about when you really mean it four of the most powerful words you can say are ‘I believe in you.’ The way Aubrey coaches and the way he pours into those guys, I think they feel it. I think I've heard Emmanuel talk about that. He challenges guys too. I think because he loves them, they enable him to be able to coach them hard and they know where that comes from and it's not by mistake that guys usually play their best ball under his guidance and leadership.”
Chris Shula
Shula spoke on Forbes' development, especially over the last few weeks.
“His physicality I'd say has impressed me the most. I'm happy it's showing up now on game days. You're seeing exactly what we've seen since OTAs and training camp and the type of competitor he is. He fits right in. He's smart, he's tough, and he's just getting better and better.”
