How Emmanuel Forbes Continues to Shine in Los Angeles
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. When the Los Angeles Rams took on the New Orleans Saints, the Saints attempted to gain ground by targeting Emmanuel Forbes Jr. Forbes would respond with a physical performance, where he maintained the Rams' defensive shield, forced multiple fourth downs, and came up with his first interception with the franchise.
Forbes' Big Day
The Rams PR team highlighted exactly how good of a day Forbes had.
"Emmanuel Forbes recorded 3 passes defended and 5 incompletions against as the primary defender in Week 9, matching single-game career-highs, according to TruMedia," stated the Rams PR Team. "Among CBs in Week 9, his 3 PDs were second-most and his 5 forced incompletions were tied for third-most in the NFL. He also became 1-of-5 Rams to record at least one INT and three PDs in a single game over the last five seasons."
McVay on Forbes' Big Time Performance
“It was big," stated McVay. "I think the thing that's cool is I don't think anybody would be surprised because this is a culmination of the work and the consistent approach that he's put in Monday through Saturdays and then it translates in terms of showing up on Sunday where he's given himself the best chance for a lot of that stuff to come to life. I give [Assistant Head Coach/ Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant] a ton of credit for the relationship he's developed, really not exclusive to Emmanuel, but with all of his players on our team in general. As the assistant head coach, he does such a great job for us."
"I'm really happy for Emmanuel and I'm looking forward to watching him build. I thought some of the plays that I was most excited about were watching him come up in run support, putting his face on people, crack replacing. He had some really good examples of some really good competitive coverage ops against some premier players in this league. It's cool to be able to see him get his hands on the ball and be able to make that catch."
"I was really pleased with the [Cornerback] Cobie Durant as well. I think our corners have really played well these last few weeks and we're hopeful to be able to get [Cornerback] Darious Williams back in the mix. I thought [Cornerback] Roger McCreary showed his overall athleticism on (special) teams and I thought he did a really nice job throughout the course of the week. He'll be able to add that depth and figure out how to be a factor for us and we're excited about him as well.”
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE