Rams Set To Enter New Era of Rivalry With Seahawks
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks share a rich history that has been amplified in recent years, with both franchises winning championships throughout the century.
While the Rams have had Sean McVay at the helm for the last nine years, the Seahawks decided they needed a new voice, saying goodbye to Pete Carroll for Mike Macdonald. Macdonald has revitalized the Seahawks' defense and with a high-scoring, Shanahan-based offense to pair, the Rams will be facing the most talented Seahawks team since the early 2010s.
The winner of the game takes sole control of first place in the NFC West.
Macdonald And Carroll
McVay was asked on Monday about taking on Macdonald and the differences between him and his predecessor.
“Well yeah, the overall foundational philosophies are different but they were both sound defenses that are predicated on physicality, a style of play and being able to do things fundamentally that are in alignment with consistency over time," stated Stafford. "He does a great job. Going against them in Baltimore, what I think you see is… what I always respect when I go against people is there’s a style of play. There's a way that their group plays. He’s checking that box. Then there's an understanding of the intent of what you're trying to get done."
"I can see an intent of understanding how to disrupt what the offense is trying to get done whether that's on 50/50 downs, whether that's on heavier pass down situations. There's a coordination. There's a collaboration between all three levels. There's getting guys in favorable opportunities in situations that accentuate their skillset. All the things that I hold in high regard that dictates and elicits a tough defense to go against, and a well-coached and a well-coordinated outfit. Mike Macdonald's checking the box on it."
"[Defensive Coordinator] Aden Durde does a great job. They're really well-coached. They have great players on all three levels and I think they use them in a manner that always makes you feel like you're on your heels offensively. We’re looking forward to the challenge. I can't wait.”
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE