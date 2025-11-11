Sean McVay Addresses Potential Role Change With Rams Running Backs
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams gave both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum an equal opportunity to hurt the San Francisco 49ers with their unique approach to carrying the football. Williams, a one cut and go back and Corum, a shifty and smooth runner with a low center of gravity, used speed and power to run the Rams up field.
On 14 carries, Williams had 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns. On 13 carries, Corum had 56 yards and the longest run of the game with 15 yards. With an expanding role for Corum and his ability to advance up field faster than Williams, head coach Sean McVay was asked about a potential role change.
McVay's Sticking With His Guys
When asked if the splitting of carries was a sign of a change of roles, McVay reaffirmed Williams' position before praising Corum.
“No, it's that we have two backs that we feel great about. [Running back] Kyren [Williams] is the lead dog. I think our skill players have done an excellent job. No skill player played more than 39 snaps. I want to say yesterday Kyren had 39 and I think Colby had 39. When these guys are really able to maximize it…Blake did an excellent job."
"They're both going to play. I think we're at our best when you're getting tight ends, receivers and multiple backs involved. We have great depth. We have a lot of confidence in all these guys. Kyren is the starting running back but man, I have a ton of confidence in Blake Corum. He's only getting better. This is going to be better for Kyren throughout the course of 17 games and if you earn the right to play after, I think Blake has done a great job and [Running Back Coach] Ron Gould does a really good job with that group as a whole."
"If [Running Back] Ronnie [Rivers] needed to get in there, there's a lot of confidence in Ronnie. But no changes, nothing like that..."
Williams signed a three-year extension this offseason that doesn't kick in until 2026. Williams has also been the lead back in every game this season. Williams and Corum have tied in carries once this season, and that was against Jacksonville.
There appears to be no controversy in Los Angeles.
