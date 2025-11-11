Rams Name Starting Kicker For Seahawks Showdown
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams appear to have solved at least one part of their kicking issues as newly signed Harrison Mevis went 6-6 on PATs against the San Francisco 49ers. With Mevis' success and with Joshua Karty still on the roster, head coach Sean McVay named his starter for the week.
McVay Makes His Move
On Monday, McVay announced Mevis would remain the Rams kicker while Joshua Karty will remain on the roster. This indicates Mevis will be another practice squad call up this week.
“Here's what's good is number one, I think the first thing I want to acknowledge is how much appreciation I have for [former Rams Long Snapper] Alex Ward's contributions to us," stated McVay. "He’s done a really good job over these last few years and he couldn't have handled himself with more class. That impressed me about him. We let him go this morning. [Long Snapper] Jake [McQuaide] will be our long snapper. As far as the kickers, we feel really fortunate."
"I have a lot of belief in [Kicker] Josh Karty. I think he's a guy that's going to have an incredibly bright future. We're going to continue to work with him but in the meantime, we will continue to go with [Kicker Harrison] Mevis as our kicker. He did a good job going six-for-six on the extra points. I was pleased with that. Similar to Alex, Josh has been a pro about it. He's going to continue to get better. I think the future is really bright for him and he'll be on the roster. He just will not be kicking against Seattle unless something unforeseen happens to Mevis.”
If Mevis is called up and not put on the 53-man roster this week, the Rams will only have one more call up available to them for Mevis. If they do call him up the following week, they would have to sign him to the active roster if they wish to use him again.
If the Rams do not add Mevis after this week, he is available to be signed to another team's active roster.
McVay Has Seen Enough
McVay was asked if there were any situations in which he wanted to give Mevis an opportunity
“Not during the game because…I would say this," stated McVay. "The last drive that we had, once we got in scoring position you talk about, alright, if it comes up to a fourth down where they jumped off sides or if we weren't able to get that first down that allowed us to be able to take a knee, do you try to get some work for that operation?"
"You're always balancing your work for also I just think the classy way to be able to handle these things... We talked about it. I did think about it, but we ultimately weren't going to do it. But yes, that thought did cross my mind to answer your question.”
While McVay chose not to run up the score, his answer and quick decision also reaffirms his belief in Mevis.
