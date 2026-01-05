Rams' Executive Set to Interview For Dolphins' GM Job

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are a franchise that produces team builders and whether that is in the front office or with the coaching staff, many teams around the NFL are able to point to the Rams as a root cause for their success.

After the Jacksonville Jaguars signed James Gladstone, a protégé of Rams' general manager Les Snead, they went on to win the NFC South in Gladstone and Liam Coen's first year in charge. Former Rams executive Brad Holmes has turned around the Detroit Lions, and others have achieves success in their own right.

Now, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins have requested an interview with Rams Assistant General Manager John McKay for their general manager opening.

McKay has worked for the Rams for ten years, starting out as a scouting assistant in 2016 before working his way up the latter. John's father is the legendary John McKay, a multi-time National Champion coach at USC and was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers first ever coach, taking them from being the worst franchise in football to an NFC Championship game appearance.

McKay's brother Rich, built the Buccaneers 2002 Super Bowl-winning squad and worked with the Atlanta Falcons. Rich now works with Falcons' owner Arthur Blank in a non-football capacity. McKay is considered one of the brains of the Rams' operation, writing scouting reports and evaluations on every NFL roster.

McKay's Vision

McKay has been plucking veteran talent around the league for years and his latest success is Nate Landman. When the Rams first signed Landman, it was a one-year prove it deal and Landman has done so, so far.

The Rams would give him a three-year extension, and when talking about the decision, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about McKay's role in the original signing.

“I give [Senior Manager, Football Administration] Matthew Shearin and [Football Administration Fellow] Ishaan [Mediratta] a ton of credit, and [Chief Operating Officer] Tony Pastoors," stated McVay. "[Assistant General Manager] John McKay is the guy that really recognized him at the very beginning in terms of, ‘Hey, this guy's a guy I've been watching in Atlanta. He’s done a great job. Let's go ahead and see if we can add him.’ Then he has just steadily made such a presence. We talked about him on Friday and how he's just organically and authentically asserted himself as a leader. It happened through gaining the respect of his teammates."

"It was pretty quickly that we realized. After a handful of games and even watching the way he handled the offseason, training camp, throughout the preseason and then going into the regular season, you start to say, ‘Man, this is a guy that really represents a lot of the things that we want to be about.’ His teammates love him. He is a guy that we felt like based on what his current contract was, we had interest in extending. I give Matthew Shearin and Ishaan [credit]. [Agent] Pat Dye was awesome to be able to work with and I’m really happy for Nate."

"The thing that's the most exciting, whether you're looking at [Running Back] Kyren [Williams] or Landman, these different guys that represent everything, how happy their teammates get for them. I just think that's such an important thing. Who are you rewarding that checks the boxes of what we want to be about and what this culture is that these players and coaches have built is about? I'm really happy for Nate. It was cool to be able to see his wife and him on Friday and be able to do that. Let's continue to go to work, but I'm happy for Nate. We're glad that he's under contract with us.”

