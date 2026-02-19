How Minkah Fitzpatrick Could Hurt the Rams Chances to Win NFC West

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Miami Dolphins are cleaning house and their books, saying goodbye to a gluttony of their highest-paid stars in an organizational reset.

It appears that another top name is set to say goodbye, as NFL Insider Jordan Schultz has stated that All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick could be on the chopping block as well.

"Sources: The #Dolphins have had trade talks with teams regarding 5x Pro Bowl S Minkah Fitzpatrick," stated Schultz.

"Miami released four players earlier this week, including Tyreek Hill, and are in the early stages of resetting the roster under a new regime."

The 49ers Are In Play For Fitzpatrick

CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo suggests the San Francisco 49ers are in a position to make a move for the All-Pro safety, resulting in the Rams having to face him twice a season. A move for Fitzpatrick, who was also suggested to the Rams, would continue the 2026 defensive arms race by offensive-minded head coaches Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, and Mike LaFleur as a counter to Mike Macdonald's patented defense in Seattle.

"In this scenario, Fitzpatrick would get a chance to play with new 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who has coached several talented safeties during his career, most recently Atlanta's Jessie Bates III," stated DeArdo.

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs against Miami Dolphins free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) in the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"While injuries may have been the 49ers' biggest Achilles heel in 2025, their pass defense was a major issue as well. During the regular season, San Francisco was 25th in the NFL in pass defense, 21st in touchdown passes allowed and 29th in interceptions forced. Fitzpatrick's arrival would help improve those numbers while making the 49ers better equipped to deal with divisional foes Matthew Stafford, Sam Darnold and Kyler Murray."

How This Affects The Rams

The 49ers do not need any help defeating the Rams as Kyle Shanahan historically has had Sean McVay's number during the regular season when he has an equal roster and has on a continued occasion, defeated the Rams despite having roster issues.

If anyone understands defensive back play and how to shut down the Rams, it's Raheem Morris, as he did so with the Falcons during the regular season.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay react together on the field prior to the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

There is no doubt that if the 49ers land Fitzpatrick, their defense would be one of the NFL's best as they're set to bring back Nick Bosa and Fred Warner.

Long story short, it would be bad. The good news is that unless the 49ers want to end up in financial hell again, Fitzpatrick's contract might be too big to bring on board.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.