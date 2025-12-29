Why Rams Are Ready to Reunite With Former Assistant Raheem Morris

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. When the Los Angeles Rams play the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, it will be a family reunion for the Rams' coaching staff as Falcons' head coach Raheem Morris shares an extensive history with the Rams' organization, winning Super Bowl LVI as their defensive coordinator is a game that he doesn't get enough credit for.

Earlier in the week, the Rams' current coordinators, Chris Shula and Mike LaFleur , spoke about their relationships with Morris and why they're excited to see him and even more excited to face off against his squad.

Chris Shula

Shula, who succeeded Morris, has framed his methods from game-planning and developing players in the model that Morris runs. Both men are very close, with Shula winning his first Super Bowl as a member of Morris' defensive staff.

“He's one of my best friends," stated Shula. "I owe him a lot. It was three years under him. I kind of follow the way he studies the game. He’s taught me so much, how he studies offense because he was coaching offense in Atlanta for a few years before he came here. I follow his routine of how he goes about breaking down opposing offenses."

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"I’m pretty sure all our kids' furniture comes from his house because we followed them. They're great friends. He'll be a great friend for life. As far as the game goes, it's an opponent like anybody else. We have a lot of coaches and friends that we play against. If you're in this business long enough, that's just part of the deal. It'll be fun to see him pregame, fun to see him before and as soon as the ball's kicked off, we’ll be ready to go.”

Mike LaFleur

LaFleur, the Rams' offensive coordinator, has a different history with Morris. Both were assistants with the Falcons under Dan Quinn in the middle of the 2010s, before they reunited in 2023 in Los Angeles as Sean McVay 's coordinators.

LaFleur revealed that not only will his family be there but his so will his brother's family. Mike and Matt LaFleur are close with Morris due to their work in Atlanta.

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Mike LaFleur looks on during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“You don't even think about it," stated LaFleur. "The only thing I know, in terms of Raheem and Nikki, his wife, and his family, is my whole family is going out there to see them on Sunday. My sister-in-law, Matt's wife, and their kids are going to go down. There are a lot of coaches on that staff, but when it comes to the ball aspect, it’s our offense versus their defense and our players versus their players, that's true.”

