A Rams FA Signing That Just Makes Sense

The Los Angeles Rams are a team that, despite their success last season, has a chance to be even better next season. Their MVP quarterback has already confirmed he'll be back next season, and they have plenty of cap space to use to fill in the holes of their roster that cost them an appearance in the Super Bowl in the first place.

Ironically, the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl and have more cap space than the Rams this offseason. If the Rams want to compete with their biggest competitor next season, they have to nail the offseason and sign free agents who make the most sense for them. What's one free agent they shouldn't be passing up on?

Signing That Makes Sense

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to throw a pass against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Dalton Wasserman writes for Pro Football Focus, and he identified five potential free agent signings that make too much sense for teams to pass up. The Rams' secondary cost them a chance at winning a Super Bowl, which is why Wasserman believes they should be looking at Jamel Dean to fill in that void.

"The Rams' secondary was a big reason why the team fell short of the Super Bowl. For the season, they ranked third in the NFL in PFF coverage grade, but from Week 13 onward, they ranked just 19th. Struggles at cornerback, where a cast of characters played for Los Angeles all season, left the Rams with an incomplete defense that cost them in big moments", said Wasserman.

Jul 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA;Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) talks to media after training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

I would also attribute their poor special teams performance to why they were unable to win big games, but the secondary was definitely a factor. I thought Sean McVay and the rest of the Rams coaching staff could count on the development of their younger players and pass by with the rest of their defense being so good, but that decision may have cost them a Super Bowl ring.

"Tampa Bay’s Jamel Dean is arguably the top cornerback on the market. He earned a 75.9 PFF coverage grade this season while picking off three passes. He is still just 29 years old and has earned at least a 72.5 PFF coverage grade in each of his seven NFL seasons. Dean has historically excelled in zone coverage, which fits with a Rams defense that runs zone at the second-highest rate in the NFL".

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) runs an intercepted back for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Dean would give them a veteran presence in their secondary that fits well in the schemes that Chris Shula loves to call. They have the cap space to bring him in, and it'd be irresponsible of them to ignore this need for any longer.

