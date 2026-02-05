Why Rams Don’t Have To Worry About New-Look Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams' outlook on the offseason is relatively bright, given that they were one game away from making the Super Bowl, are in the top ten of teams with the most cap space, and have two first-round picks to address their roster needs.

The only hanging thread for them this offseason is Matthew Stafford's future with the team, as that dramatically shifts their potential in 2026. Either way, this offseason will be one of great change for the Rams, and that's already begun with their coaching staff.

Switching Sides

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ralph Vacchiano writes for FOX Sports, and he graded each of the ten head coaching hires that took place this offseason. The Arizona Cardinals moved off of Jonathan Gannon and decided to replace him with Mike LaFleur, the Rams' offensive coordinator for the past couple of seasons.

"Did the Cardinals accidentally pick the wrong coordinator off of Sean McVay’s staff? The NFL world was buzzing at the start of this cycle about the potential for Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula to be the next great coach off the McVay tree. Instead, the 38-year-old LaFleur leapfrogged him", said Vacchiano.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

To give LaFleur some credit, the Rams offense was one of the best in his time as their offensive coordinator, but how much of that was Sean McVay doing the heavy lifting? He hasn't got off to the best start as the Cardinals' new head coach, as he hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their new offensive coordinator.

Hackett hasn't found much success since the dumpster fire he started with the Denver Broncos, so to put him in such an important position in your first year as a head coach is certainly a decision on LaFleur's behalf.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

When the news broke that the Cardinals were going to take LaFleur away from the Rams, I thought that meant it could add another dynamic to the rivalry between these NFC West foes. And yet, I doubt LaFleur will have the Cardinals ready to face the Rams in 2026, who are very much still in the Super Bowl hunt if Stafford comes back.

There are interesting pieces in Arizona that could have the Rams scared for the future, like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Trey McBride, but they lack a franchise quarterback they can trust. I believe the Cardinals will still finish last in their division next season, even with LaFleur's offensive mind, so the only thing the Rams have to worry about is finding their next offensive coordinator.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.