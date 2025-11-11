2 Notable Fantasy Stats from Rams' Domination of 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams were looking like one of the best teams in the NFL, and yet, their playoff chances were still in question entering Week 10 of the 2025 season. Before their game, they were 6-2, but didn't lead the NFC West division and were in danger of dropping out of the current Wildcard picture.
Having suffered an overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, taking another defeat would have put LA in severe danger and erased its margin of error for the rest of the season. Thankfully, they were able to get the job done this time against a depleted Niners' squad, handling them 42-26 to even the series.
The Rams' defense was able to keep Mac Jones and the rest of the opposing offense contained in the first two quarters, but they needed Matthew Stafford and the attack to stave off a second-half comeback attempt from San Francisco. LA never slowed down on that side of the ball and was able to put the game away comfortably as a result.
Rams offense continues to grow
1. Blake Corum - 13 carries
There was a lot of talk this season about drafting Blake Corum as a potential handcuff for Kyren Williams in fantasy football, in the case of an injury to the starter or perhaps even a breakout for the second-year backup. That hasn't paid off in the slightest, although Corum has seen an uptick in usage in the last two games due to the Los Angeles Rams building such comfortable leads against the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers.
He got 13 carries in Week 10 and turned them into 56 yards, his second-highest rushing total of the year. It's encouraging for Kyren Williams' fantasy owners to see that the Los Angeles Rams are actively trying to protect him when they can, but anyone who invested in Corum isn't getting the type of return on investment they hoped for.
2. Terrance Ferguson - 4 targets
While Puka Nacua and Davante Adams have been perhaps the greatest wide receiver duo in the league this year, and Matthew Stafford's elite play has made it so the Rams can make do with just two reliable downfield weapons, it'd obviously behoove LA to identify a tertiary option who can exploit the lack of attention from opposing defenses. Second-round pick Terrance Ferguson might just be that guy.
He hasn't had the production or usage typical of such a highly drafted prospect, but he's made several plays this season that have made it difficult to keep him off the field. Against the Niners in Week 10, he saw a career-high four targets. He only reeled in one, but it was for a 32-yard gain. In his last two games, he's seen 24 and 22 offensive snaps and run 23 combined routes. If this trend continues, he could pay off big time as a desperate FLEX option or even a fill-in starter at tight end down the stretch. At the least, he's worth rostering in dynasty leagues.
Never again miss our most important fantasy stats from each Rams game this season when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.