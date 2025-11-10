4 Fantasy Takeaways from Rams' Divisional Dominance of 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams entered a critical matchup in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season. Despite coming in with a strong record of 6-2, they still had plenty more work to do. The NFC playoff picture is extremely crowded, and the West division is perhaps the most competitive in the conference.
The Rams had a crucial opportunity to even the season series against their rival San Francisco 49ers. LA took a brutal defeat in their first matchup of the season in Week 5, falling short in overtime versus a severely depleted version of the Niners, 26-23.
The Rams weren't taking any chances with another close contest this time around, getting out to a 21-0 lead early in the third quarter. San Francisco did its best to wear down LA's defense in the second half, but Matthew Stafford and company never let them back into striking distance, piling on en route to a 42-26 blowout victory.
Rams roll right on
1. Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford submitted another strong case for MVP of the 2025 NFL season, both in real life and in fantasy football. He was practically flawless against the San Francisco 49ers, throwing for 280 yards and four touchdowns on 24-of-36 passing, while avoiding any turnovers and taking just one sack for five yards. It'll take a lot more than this ransacked Niners defense to slow Stafford down. Honestly, there might not be a unit out there capable of doing it again this season.
2. Puka Nacua
By his standard, Puka Nacua actually had a slow day. He finished with five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. With Davante Adams in the lineup to draw some defensive attention off him, Nacua has absolutely killed the narrative that he struggles to find the end zone this year. Being able to hit paydirt consistently has significantly raised both his fantasy floor and ceiling, which he proved again in Week 10.
3. Davante Adams
Speaking of Davante Adams, he showed once again that he's the best WR2 in the league — at least in terms of fantasy football — against the Niners. He reeled in six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. This Rams offense has repeatedly proven that there's plenty of pigskin to go around, and both Nacua and Adams are greatly benefiting from Stafford's MVP campaign. So are their fantasy owners.
4. Kyren Williams
Kyren Williams has taken full advantage of the Rams' offensive surge over the past few weeks, grinding opposing defenses into the ground while his team holds large leads. He only needed 14 carries versus San Francisco to tally 73 yards and two touchdowns. He added two catches for another 11 yards to give him 23.4 full-PPR points. So long as LA's offense keeps churning, so too will Williams.
