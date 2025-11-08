Rams Must Take Care of Business in Critical Week 10 Matchup
The Los Angeles Rams are going into a must-win game in Week 10. That's not a typo or hyperbole. This upcoming matchup with the San Francisco 49ers could prove to be absolutely instrumental in deciding the NFC's playoff teams.
The Rams dropped their first game against the Niners earlier this year, falling 26-23 in overtime in Week 5. They had that one in the bag before Kyren Williams fumbled on what would have been a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rather than kick a field goal to extend the contest or even settle for a tie, Head Coach Sean McVay opted to go for it on 4th-and-1. Williams was stuffed, and San Francisco escaped with a three-point victory after the turnover on downs.
Now, the Rams have an opportunity to tie the season series in Week 10. They might be 6-2 so far, but they're just second in the NFC West division and fifth in the conference. If they lose this game to the Niners, San Francisco will vault them in the standings and could knock LA out of the current playoff picture, depending on how the other Wild Card contenders perform.
Rams can't take this matchup lightly
The Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers are practically neck-and-neck in the standings. LA comes into Week 10 at 6-2, while San Francisco is 6-3. Not only do the Rams have the opportunity to widen the gap between them and the Niners in this next game, but they'll also need the win to help separate themselves from the rest of the crowded NFC playoff chase.
There are currently nine teams in the conference with five or more wins. LA won't want to remain at six victories after Week 10, lest they get lapped by some of their direct competitors for a Wild Card spot. The Rams will also want to keep pace with the Seattle Seahawks, who have an opportunity to move to 2-1 in the division against the Arizona Cardinals this week.
Despite their similar standing, the Rams have earned the benefit of the doubt over the 49ers for their upcoming head-to-head clash, largely due to all of the injuries that San Francisco has suffered. However, the Niners overcame plenty of significant absences in their Week 5 win over LA. Still, four out of five editors for NFL.com picked the Rams in this "must-win" game, including Tom Blair:
"Because we're just going to make this a normal one, OK, guys? I know the 49ers have somehow scratched out a winning record — including a 3-0 mark within the NFC West — despite losing basically every important player to injury at one point or another. I know that the last time these squads met was also the last time San Francisco beat a good team this year, back in Week 5, when the Niners survived some early-season Thursday Night Football wackiness. And I know each of the past five matchups in this series has been decided by one score or less."
"But this one's not going to come down to some random fumble or botched kick or head-scratching coaching decision. The Rams are clearly the better, healthier group, with one of the more capable QBs in the game at the controls and a defense that ranks second in the NFL in EPA per play headed into Week 10 (per Next Gen Stats). The Niners, meanwhile, have basically run out of pass rushers and are so short on playmakers that Mac Jones is fourth on the team in offensive touches — with 27 carries. San Francisco's juju is going to run out, at least for this week, and the team that should win will win."
