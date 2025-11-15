Rams Make Final Roster Move Before Taking on Seahawks
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have set their roster before their game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Mevis Takes The Reins
The Rams activated kicker Harrison Mevis on Saturday. This move was as expected since head coach Sean McVay stated Mevis would be the starter earlier in the week. This is his second activation from the practice squad. If Mevis is activated again next week, the Rams would be forced to place Mevis on their 53-man roster if they wish to use him for a fourth time this season.
This move likely indicates Joshua Karty will be inactive for a second straight week. In his NFL debut, Mevis went six for six in PATs against the 49ers. The Rams did not attempt a field goal in the contest, something McVay was asked about on Monday.
“Not during the game because…I would say this," stated McVay. "The last drive that we had, once we got in scoring position you talk about, alright, if it comes up to a fourth down where they jumped off sides or if we weren't able to get that first down that allowed us to be able to take a knee, do you try to get some work for that operation? You're always balancing your work for also I just think the classy way to be able to handle these things... We talked about it. I did think about it, but we ultimately weren't going to do it. But yes, that thought did cross my mind to answer your question.”
McVay on the Decision
“Here's what's good is number one, I think the first thing I want to acknowledge is how much appreciation I have for [former Rams Long Snapper] Alex Ward's contributions to us," stated McVay. "He’s done a really good job over these last few years and he couldn't have handled himself with more class. That impressed me about him. We let him go this morning. [Long Snapper] Jake [McQuaide] will be our long snapper."
"As far as the kickers, we feel really fortunate. I have a lot of belief in [Kicker] Josh Karty. I think he's a guy that's going to have an incredibly bright future. We're going to continue to work with him but in the meantime, we will continue to go with [Kicker Harrison] Mevis as our kicker. He did a good job going six-for-six on the extra points. I was pleased with that. Similar to Alex, Josh has been a pro about it. He's going to continue to get better. I think the future is really bright for him and he'll be on the roster. He just will not be kicking against Seattle unless something unforeseen happens to Mevis.”
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE