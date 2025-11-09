Rams Film Review: Terrance Ferguson's Role Expands
The Los Angeles Rams have a big game on Sunday as they look to split the season series against NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers, in a game that could have postseason and divisional implications. If the Rams are to get revenge for their Week 5 overtime loss, their rookie tight end could be a small yet important key in the passing game.
Ahead of Sunday's game, I went into the tape to take a further look at tight end Terrance Ferguson's productive day against the New Orleans Saints. His expanded role in the Rams' offense could be useful in Santa Clara this weekend.
Evaluating Ferguson's Week 9 performance
A second-round selection out of Oregon, Ferguson needed time to acclimate to the Rams' offense, especially as he continues to grow as a blocker, an area he will need patience. Facing the Saints, the Rams showcased how the rookie could be used for the remainder of the season. Let's take a closer look.
The Rams are in 13 personnel with an empty backfield on 3rd & 8. Ferguson is lined up at the Y-receiver and No. 3 inside in a 3x2 look. The Saints are playing Cover 1 hole with Saints safety Justin Reid playing in man coverage.
Ferguson does an adequate job of eating cushion and softening to the outside shoulder at the stem. Watch how efficient he is with maintaining his speed through the break and getting his eyes around to the football, displaying ample separation and a gain of 18 yards for the rookie.
On Ferguson’s next reception, Los Angeles is in 13 personnel with Ferguson and Xavier Smith as the two wideouts in this singleback formation. Smith motions across the formation to create twins left as the ball is snapped, with the Rams running a play action with just two receivers in the progression. Smith runs a go route to clear out space while Ferguson runs a corner route.
Once again, we see the rookie tight end maintain speed through his break and garner space for availability against a void in Cover 3. Ferguson catches the ball and quickly gets upfield for yards after catch and a 36-yard gain.
Head coach Sean McVay is excellent at creating mismatches and using them to his advantage. What he is doing with Ferguson is utilizing his pass-catching skill set to create unique matchups and allow the offense to deploy heavier personnel packages, such as 12 and 13 personnel, more frequently.
As I showed in the last clip, Ferguson has ample receiving prowess for the position as a rookie, which is incredibly valuable to any offense. It allows the Rams to have a threat to attack opposing linebackers and tight ends who are manned up, making the passing game that much more threatening.
