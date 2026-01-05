Rams First Playoff Opponent, Game Time Finally Revealed

INGLEWOOD, Ca. As a result of the Los Angeles Rams' win over the Arizona Cardinals, paired with various results around the league, the Rams now know who they'll be playing in the Wild Card and when.

Game Details

The Rams will play the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, January 10th. The Rams will open the postseason, kicking off at 1:30 PM Pacific Time/ 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

The Rams Talks Carolina

After the Rams' victory, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford gave their first reactions on their Wild Card opponent. The Rams, who lost to the Panthers earlier in the season, are set to have nearly their full arsenal with Quentin Lake set to play in the game. Lake missed the regular-season matchup.

“I think that all I'm worried about is being able to look at this film, clean it up and then start diving into Carolina," stated McVay. "They're a great team. I mean, they beat us and we know how they played us. They did a great job of being able to earn that win a handful of weeks ago."

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay leaves the field following a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"We'll look at what's occurred in the meantime since we played them, try to put together the best game plan we can to put our players in positions to go be successful and we're coming out swinging and that's what we're going to do. And we're going to do it one day at a time. And I'm not worried about anything else other than the Carolina Panthers. And if we earn the right to play after that, then we'll talk then.”

Stafford also spoke on Carolina. The Panthers defense is littered with former Rams' players and is coordinated by former Rams ' defensive assistant Ejiro Evero. Evero won Super Bowl LVI with Stafford and McVay.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“Really good defense," stated Stafford. "Timely guys make big plays on offense for them too in the skill position area so it'll be a big challenge. We're going to play as well as we can. Last time we went there, we'll look at the tape, figure out how we can be better from that game from what they've been doing lately, just like they'll do to us, and go out there and the team that plays better that day will win. We're going to do everything we can to try to make sure that's us.”

The Rams look to win their first ever Wild Card road game in front of an opposing crowd in the McVay era. Their only road win in the Wild Card under Sean McVay came in Seattle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

