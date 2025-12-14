Five Defensive Keys For the Rams-Lions Showdown

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams' defense will be put to the ultimate test when they take on a desperate and dangerous Detroit Lions' offense, captained by the engineer of their turnaround.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been running the offense for weeks and while the Lions can ill-afford a loss as they sit right outside the Wild Card, it's the Rams defense that will be tasked with saving the day if they wish to clinch a playoff spot this weekend.

1. Avoid the Defensive Mistakes of the Past

In the Rams' losses to the 49ers and Panthers, the defense struggled to contain the short passing attack, allowing too many catches and then yards after the catch, while a multi-back rushing attack cracked open the interior of the line.

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), left, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates 38-30 win over Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Lions specialize in doing both those things. So how do the Rams respond when they know the enemy is coming for their jugular, with the speed and grit to make things ugly quick?

2. Byron Young Must be the Tip of the Spear

Young might the Rams' best overall defender due to his natural and effective read of the game. Young must be the main focus of the attack and it must be up to him to corral Jahmyr Gibbs at the line of scrimmage.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula , his positioning and usage of Young, paired with the players Shula places beside him, will be the difference in this contest.

3. Be Aware of the Crossing Route

The Rams love Cover 3, and the Lions love to use Jameson Williams' speed. The Lions will dial up a deep crosser to Williams and to Amon Ra St. Brown if presented with a favorable look. This play will likely come off play action and I see it happening either on a second down situation or right after picking up the first down.

4. The Lions Will Target Omar Speights in the Passing Game

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) and Omar Speights (48) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals did this last week by putting personnel groups on the field that would force Speights to play and then designing their passing attack to target him. I think the Lions are going to do the same thing, so it will be up to Shula to decide how he will deal with it.

5. It's Time to Turn Jared Verse Loose

On passing downs, Verse needs to be positioned against the left tackle (due to issues at the position for Detroit) or right up the middle, because this game will come down to putting pressure on Jared Goff within 2.5 seconds of the snap because that ball is coming out quickly.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) looks on during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

This is where Verse needs to bully people and make Goff uncomfortable. Whatever Verse wants to do, let him because games like this are decided by players like that, and big-time players play best when given free rein. See ball, hit ball carrier, and anyone else in his way.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.