Five Lessons the Rams Learned About the Falcons On Sunday

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. While the Los Angeles Rams had Sunday off, their week 17 opponent didn't.

The Atlanta Falcons, who host the Rams next week, defeated the Arizona Cardinals in the desert. Here are five lessons learned from the game.

1. The Three Second Rule

The ball will come out within three seconds of the snap because based on what I've seen, the Falcons pocket will collapse within 3.2 seconds of the snap. Thus, the Rams defensive backs must be keen to the receivers of the Falcons making moves early and then instantly throttling down for an incoming pass.

2. Make Cousins Uncomfortable Pre-Snap

Paired with the three second rule, it's time to stack the line of scrimmage and see how much Kirk Cousins really wants to play. If the Rams attack early and put Cousins on his back, they will then be able to replicate those looks before bailing out, possibly inducing an interception.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

No matter what, Cousins must feel the pressure and he must feel the struggle of having to pick himself up over and over again.

3. Prevent Bijan Robinson From Creating His Own Space

While I have the confidence in the Rams to stop Robinson as a running back, despite allowing Kenneth Walker to burn them in Seattle, it's in the passing attack for which the worries start to generate. I promise you that Atlanta will scheme up Robinson to attack Omar Speights in the passing attack.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

I don't know how the Rams will counter but I assume Jaylen McCollough will be a part of the answer.

4. Take the Points Whenever Possible

The Falcons can not play good football. Out of the three phases that make up the game, the Falcons will never find a way to execute continously.. That means they will struggle to put forth a comeback effort so taking points, controlling field position, and preventing turnovers will lead to a multi-possession lead that Atlanta will not be able to overcome.

5. Make Atlanta Think Because They Will Grab if Forced to Do So

The Rams have several premier route runners who are able to cut on a dime. If the Rams are able to control the pen and set Matthew Stafford up for short to medium yardage throws that have receivers playing off each other, the Falcons will either grab the pass catcher or the pass catcher will be open.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

This will require a commitment to the run game and since the explosive run isn't needed, this should lead to a heavy usage of Kyren Williams in order to keep Atlanta on the back foot.

