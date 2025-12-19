Why the Rams Came Up a Bit Short Against Hated Rival

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday. Before the game, I named five predictions. Let's see if the Rams lived up to those standards.

1. Konata Mumpfield Comes Through in the Big Time

With Davante Adams entering the game listed as doubtful, even if the Rams' superstar wide receiver suits up, he won't play much. Not to worry as the man Adams' has virtually hand selected to be the next great in Los Angeles will have the platform to performance and with a hunger like no other, Mumpfield shines bright.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (15) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mumpfield secures four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Result: Mumpfield had three catches for 40 yards. Not a bad showing but it was the Puka Nacua show all night long.

2. The Rams Roar In Their Assault on the Line of Scrimmage

Since the start of the 2024 season, the Rams' pass rush has recorded multiple big-time performances, but funny enough, their top two came against the Seahawks and then against Sam Darnold last season.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the Rams didn't sack Darnold last game, they did enough to force four interceptions. Darnold takes the sacks in this one as the Rams walk away with four total, with two from Byron Young.

Result: While Byron Young did not record one, the Rams were able to secure four sacks and seven QB hits on Darnold.

3. Williams and Corum Will Need to Find a Strong Nickname

After three straight magical performances from the Rams' new running back duo, both men turn in on against the toughest front they'll face for the rest of the season. With an emphasis on running the football, both men combine for at least 180 total yards and three touchdowns in a sublime showing.

Result: 146 total yards with some interesting rotations with the two. Williams was able to gain solid yards while Corum punched in a touchdown. However, Corum was unable to break a big run like he has been able to in the prior games.

4. Puka Nacua Takes It To the Limit

On a night for which Nacua must shine bright, the Rams' number one option in the pass game shows the entire country why he's truly one of one. Competing against Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Nacua sits behind Trey McBride for the lead in receptions by three catches while he is 174 yards from Smith-Njigba's lead in that category.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

With Davante Adams maintaining his lead in touchdown receptions, Nacua makes a last-second push for the Rams to take all three receiver categories in 2025 with at least nine catches for 150 yards.

Result: Nacua was incredible, making a case for Offensive Player of the Year. He was unstoppable and on the night he had every excuse not to show up, he was the best player on the field. 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Only receiver on either side to go into double-digit catches and triple-digit receiving yards.

5. Kamren Kinchens Loves Playing the Seahawks

Kamren Kinchens has recorded six career interceptions and two multi-interception games. Four of those picks and both multi-interception games have come against the Seattle Seahawks with Kinchens seemingly zooming around the field like a ghost who has the knack for catching the football.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) is seen during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kinchens makes another big play in his second trip to Seattle, intercepting Sam Darnold for a third time this season.

Result: Kinchens did not record an interception as he wasn't tested overtly on the night. However, Josh Wallace and Kobie Turner did secure picks.

