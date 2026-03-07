Rams Free Agency Big Board: Five Targets That Addresses Biggest Need

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have already addressed several needs, especially in their defensive secondary. However, a need remains for another veteran wide receiver to round out the room, so the Rams do not have to display desperation in the draft.

Considering the current financial status of the team, here are five options who could fit the various needs moving forward.

Mike Evans

This would be the biggest gamble, especially considering Evans' expected price tag. While it would push to Rams' finances to the point of being uncomfortable, having the prospect of Davante Adams and Mike Evans on the edge while Puka Nacua attacks from the slot would be exciting to witness.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With the Rams rotation of pass catchers and personell packages, Evans might be willing to take a pay cut for a chance to win a second Super Bowl, while his utalization would keep him at full strength for the postseason. However, if Evans wants to be paid the price he thinks he deserves, a price that he has earned, it's unlikely the Rams could engineer a move.

Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow finally returned to football last season with the Carolina Panthers and while the Rams would be taking a low risk gamble, the payoff could be massive, especially with the team's third down passing designs. If Renfrow can return to the form he once had with the Raiders, even in a reduced way, Renfrow could force defenses into making more aggressive calls to avoid situations that Renfrow once excelled in.

Long story short, if this is a success, Renfrow and Puka Nacua would be impossible to stop on third down. If it's not, Renfrow and the Rams can part ways with no lingering issues. Worth a shot to bring him in during training camp.

Sterling Shepard

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard (17) looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during halftime at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Shepard has dramatically rebounded his career in Tampa Bay and with Liam Coen in 2024, Shepard proved that he not only fits the McVay offensive system, he has periods for which he excels. A perfect rotational option for $3 million a season or less, Shepard would be a perfect option as a rotational third wide receiver, who can make spot appearances while having an instant impact.

Hollywood Brown

The main reason why the Rams would be interested in Brown is strictly for his speed. Brown wouldn't add much more beyond that but he wouldn't need to. Unless Tutu Atwell wants to take a dramatic pay cut and somehow incorperate himself on Special Teams, the Rams need a speedster that defenses respect and while Xavier Smith has grown into the role, defenses don't respect him enough yet as a threat in order for the Rams to use him in a way that frees up the underneath.

DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins is an older player who was underutalized due to the plethora of injury issues and overall problems with the Baltimore Ravens last season. Despite his advanced age, Hopkins still has serviceable skills and a veteran mindset that would do him well in Los Angeles.

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deandre Hopkins (10) reacts after making a reception for a first down during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Hopkins has yet to win a ring and at this point in his career, the former All-Pro doesn't have much time left. He did play in the big game a little over a year ago so he understands what it takes, especiallly as a key part of a Chiefs squad that was clearly on the decline. Potentially cheap and adds a lot of value to various areas. Would also be a solid additional mentor to Konata Mumpfield, while helping free up Puka Nacua.