Rams' Brass Reflect on Rob Havenstein's Impact and Retirement

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams learned on Tuesday that franchise pillar and Super Bowl LVI champion Rob Havenstein has retired from the NFL after 11 seasons. Havenstein, one of the NFL's final players from the franchise's time in St. Louis, was a critical part of their turnaround in 2017, their NFC Championship team in 2018, the 2021 championship squad, and their recovery after the 2022 season, setting up playoff appearances over the last three seasons.

In Havenstein's time with the Rams, he helped Matthew Stafford win the MVP while Todd Gurley and Cooper Kupp won Offensive Player of the Year.

Upon his retirement, head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead spoke about Havenstein and what he has meant to the organization.

Sean McVay

McVay joined the Rams as head coach in 2017, during Havenstein's third NFL season. Since McVay's arrival, Havenstein has been the Rams starting right tackle, continuing to improve on the work he did during the Jeff Fisher years. Havenstein started 148 in total for the Rams with most of them coming under McVay.

“Rob has been a steadying force for the Rams for more than a decade,” stated McVay. “His on-field production will always speak for itself, but his toughness, competitive greatness, and ability to pour into his teammates separated him as an elite leader. Rob has helped me grow and evolve in my nine seasons as the head coach of the Rams, and I’m so grateful for the experiences we’ve shared together.”

Les Snead

Snead drafted Havenstein in 2015 as a second round pick, pairing him with Gurley, setting up the Rams for an incredible run of success. With those pieces in play, along with Jared Goff who came in 2016, Snead and company were able to retrofit the Rams offense with more pieces that would lead to a nine-year run of success.

"Since the moment Rob joined our team, he has been a shining example of what it means to be a Ram,” stated Snead. “He’s been instrumental in our organization’s success and his leadership will leave a lasting mark on many of us. I’ve been fortunate to witness Rob’s entire 11-year NFL career unfold with the Rams. His impact, on and off the field, has been immeasurable. I’ve shared with Rob that he has shown us the ideal blueprint of what a Ram is and it’s up to us to be disciplined to continue the tradition he helped establish.”

