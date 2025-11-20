Rams Sean McVay Shares Initial Opinions on Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Sunday, in their prime time game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Rams look to solidify their position in the NFC West and the NFC against the current holders of the NFC South. In a contest that is expected to conjure emotions as well as hard-hitting, competitive football, the Rams are set to welcome home Baker Mayfield, nearly three years removed from the Thursday Night win that changed the trajectory of the franchise.
On top of that, the Rams are also set to honor franchise legend Aaron Donald with a bobble-head night. On Wednesday, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Donald spoke about the upcoming event.
Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference Below
On Monday, McVay shared his thoughts when reflecting on his short stint with Baker Mayfield.
Q: Could you speak on Baker Mayfield saying he enjoyed his time in LA and what he remembers about him?
“It was such a short amount of time and it was unique circumstances," stated McVay. "[Former Rams Tackle] Andrew Whitworth always says it and I try to remind myself, ‘This is a blessing, never a burden.’ I think when you're around people that motivate you and you have the appropriate perspective of really what this is and what a blessing it is, it's never a burden. I think Baker's a guy that's resilient."
"He's been through a lot of different stuff and I think he was around people that he enjoyed being around whether that's [Former Rams’ Offensive Coordinator] Liam [Coen] or [Former Rams’ Assistant Quarterbacks Coach] Zac Robinson or his teammates. He's a fun guy to be around. He's got a lot of resilience. He's got a lot of natural leadership traits. Those are some of the things that stood out about him.”
Q: What do you remember about Mayfield’s notetaking before a game?
“Great penmanship," stated Mayfield. "That's what I remember about it, a lot better penmanship than I have. I just remember a guy that had a pretty impressive mental stamina over a small period of time to absorb a lot of information."
"It's one thing to absorb it, it's a totally different thing to be able to bring it to life when the enemy has a say. It was impressive. I think when you watch what he's done and who he is, I think it's probably more on par for what we expect of Baker than the outlier when you look at the totality of everything he's done.”
