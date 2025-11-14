Rams Gain Significant Advantage Over Seahawks in Latest Injury Report
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. In their pivotal NFC West battle, the Los Angeles Rams appear to be entering the game at full strength, unlike their rivals. While the Rams are set to have two superstars, with one on each side of the ball playing, an emerging receiver for the Seattle Seahawks will miss the game.
Los Angeles Rams
Did Not Participate
Tyler Higbee, Alaric Jackson, and Byron Young all had rest days.
Limited
Davante Adams (Oblique) and Kobie Turner (Back) were limited but both are expected to play.
“He just had some soreness," stated McVay regarding Turner's back injury. "This is something that, when you're playing the position that he does, naturally…the physical nature of this game, especially that position. He’s so tough. There is an element of when you have some of the experience that he has, feeling a little bit sore. Let's be smart, where you can manage his workload throughout the course of the week and you say, ‘What's the best thing to be able to get him to Sunday?’ He's so intentional with his mental approach."
"Talking with he and [Senior Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott], I felt like that was the best course of action for this week and really in a lot of instances, it was the same with Davante and his oblique. You never want to pigeonhole yourself into a one size fits all, but with these two guys in the examples that they set, the experience that they have and the way that they approach things above the neck, we felt like that was going to be best for them being ready to roll on Sunday.”
Full
Jordan Whittington (Back) and Darious Williams (Shoulder) will play.
McVay on Friday
“The only people that will be listed as questionable will be [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] and [Defensive End] Kobie [Turner]," stated McVay. "Kobie’s going to be able to go today. I feel good. It's kind of semantical. Unless there are setbacks that are unforeseen, I expect those guys to be ready to go. We’re looking forward to a great game on Sunday.”
McVay also spoke on Adams' progression throughout the week.
“I do, yeah," stated McVay. "He was able to get out there and do some routes on air. He looked really good. He's responded really well. I feel good about when I talk to him and somebody that understands where does he need to be to do what he's capable of doing on a weekly basis? Right after the game I got a sense of confidence. Then I think as the weeks progressed, he's got that look in his eye that we know he'll be ready to go.”
Seattle Seahawks
Did Not Participate
Jalen Sundell (Knee) and Tory Horton (Groin, Shin) have been ruled out of the game.
Limited
Grey Zabel (heel). Zabel is expected to play.
