Rob Havenstein's Meaningful Impact Powers The Rams Offense
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The only St. Louis Rams player to remain on the team consecutively since their relocation back to Los Angeles, Rams' right tackle Rob Havenstein has defined what it means to be a member of the organization.
One of the pillars of the McVay era, he and Jake McQuaide remain the only players on the roster to have witnessed a time when Sean McVay wasn't the team's head coach. Despite his age and games played, Havenstein continues to put in a consistent product and after returning from injury, both Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke on Havenstein's impact.
Sean McVay
On Monday, Havenstein spoke on the trust he has with McVay as he worked on getting back. McVay spoke on Havenstein's words and his return on Wednesday.
“It's everything," stated McVay. "Rob obviously means a lot to me first and foremost as a person. He was here before I got here in ‘17. We're in year nine together and everything that he represents, it's why he's basically voted unanimously as a captain. Watching him organically just become the leader that he is with how he influences, how he affects positive change, how he supports guys."
"One of the things I think says as much about Rob is the way he was supporting [Offensive Lineman] Warren McClendon when he was out. Rob is such a tough competitor. You sometimes you have to protect these warriors from themselves. But him being back out there and I think really he's earned the right to where you're able to talk to him, he's able to give you feedback and you're weighing and everything to be able to make collaborative decisions."
"We're glad to be able to have him back. He does a great job. He's a great competitor and I think he really cherishes and enjoys being out there and being able to go compete with his teammates while continuing to elevate his room and our team as a whole.”
Matthew Stafford
Stafford was asked about Havenstein's return and the job Warren McClendon did holding down the fort while Havenstein recovered.
“I thought both those guys have done a great job," stated Stafford. "Rob has a ton of experience. He's played this offense for a long time. He's played at a high level for a long time. I think his demeanor, his communication and his steadiness add to our execution up front. I also think when Warren was in there, he was playing great too. It’s a good feeling when you have two guys at the same spot you trust. Rob just has a ton of experience and we lean on that.”
