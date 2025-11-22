How Rams Gave Second Wind to Baker Mayfield's Career
The Los Angeles Rams have a massive showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFC South. This will be a great matchup and another test for the Rams as they look to stay ahead in the NFC West and remain in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
All this will happen on Sunday Night Football, with everyone looking at this game. There is a chance that the Rams could put the rest of the NFL on notice that they are the team to beat, and it is one that no one wants to see this season.
The Rams' defense will be challenged as well to stop a tough quarterback and a tough offense in the Bucs. And that quarterback is Baker Mayfield. Mayfield spent some time with the Rams a few years back, and it has gotten him to where he is right now. Mayfield enjoyed his time in Los Angeles, and now he is playing his first game since leaving Los Angeles.
“There is no way for me to sugarcoat it—it was pivotal in my career and in my journey. It helped me find the fun in football again, that joy. Getting to learn from those guys,” Bucs quarterback Mayfield told reporters this week. “They helped me out and helped me discover what offense I really want to play in, and the responsibility that comes with that. ... It was instrumental in my career, something I’m forever grateful for. It’ll be fun to go back and see some familiar faces.”
Mayfield on Stafford
“He can do everything. He’s always been able to make every throw. As long as he was in Detroit, he didn’t get a whole lot of credit for how really good he was. I understand that now. To me, he’s always been a top three or five quarterback in the league. And one of the best, if not the best, pure passer in the history of the NFL,” Mayfield declared. “The way it comes off of his hand, the way he can change his arm angles, obviously the no-look passes really started with him. He can do it all.”
There is big-time respect for Mayfield and the Rams, and one Sunday, we see who comes out with a massive NFC win. Both teams want to stay ahead in their division. These are the games that are the only ones you win to build big-time momentum this late in the season.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSIand @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE