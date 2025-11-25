Rams Reveal Massive Injury Updates After Buccaneers Victory

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay provided injury updates on Monday.

After Action Report

After the game, it appeared that only Roger McCreary suffered an injury that needed immediate attention. McVay spoke about the defensive back on Sunday.

I haven't gotten with [Senior Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] yet," stated McVay. "It's a bummer. It was going to be cool to get him an opportunity to get a couple snaps. He had the one where he pressured and felt it."

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Roger McCreary (25) warms up during pregame of a game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"I'm hopeful that it'll be okay. He could have played. I think we were erring on the side of caution, but I'll look forward to connecting with Reggie and we'll see where we're at with those guys on Wednesday. I have not had a chance because guys are getting in a little bit right now, obviously with us finishing up a little bit later. I appreciate your guys' patience with this stuff.”

McVay continued to dive into McCreary's status.

“That's the only guy as far as those things are concerned," said McVay. "I would say this, and you know this as well as I do, inevitably there are always some bumps and bruises and it might affect their ability to prepare, but I don't anticipate [any others]. I'm hopeful. It'll be a surprise if I get any sort of information that affects anybody's availability for the Panthers.”

McVay will provide his next report on Wednesday.

McVay on Atwell and Witherspoon

McVay also provided updates regarding the returns of Tutu Atwell and Ahkello Witherspoon.

“I don't know about Ahkello yet," added McVay. "I'm holding out. We expect Tutu to be ready to roll this week. The answer is yes on Tutu. He's chomping at the bit to get back out there. My expectation is he'll be playing against the Panthers. As far as the Ahkello, he’s making really good progress. I'll look forward to connecting with Reggie, specifically on when that window could start. That would make sense for him to be able to return within those few weeks.”

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) runs for a touchdown on an 88 yard pass play in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“His play style," continued McVay. "His competitiveness and his ability to be able to make plays in the pass game and get connected if he needs to in the run game. He's been a really good football player for us that's always just answered the bell based on the opportunities he's had."

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

McVay dived into the benefits of getting Atwell back before playing the Panthers.

"It's our job to be able to figure out, how do we take advantage of his skillset? I think [Offensive Coordinator] Mike [LaFleur] and our offensive coaching staff have done a really good job of highlighting a bunch of different people. Getting Tutu back into the mix is going to be another opportunity for them to do that.”

