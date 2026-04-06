Rams Given Road to Trade For NFL's Top Interior Defender

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The New York Giants have been informed that star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence will not participate in the team's offseason program and has requested a trade from the organization.

In a story from NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Lawrence's decision to seek a departure comes after the Giants have failed to properly adjust his salary to Lawrence's satisfaction.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) gestures during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II has requested a trade, and he will not be participating in the team's offseason workout program that begins Tuesday, league sources told ESPN," wrote Schefter. "Lawrence and the Giants have been through two offseasons attempting to negotiate a contract reflecting his value to the team over the past three years, but there has not been any progress, per sources."

"Lawrence has two years remaining on his deal and is scheduled to make $20 million this upcoming season."

Could The Rams Snag Lawrence?

With any big-time player hitting the open market, now comes the question of whether the Rams could make a move for Lawrence and, if so, could they afford it. The short answer is yes. The long answer depends on what price the Rams are willing to pay.

Lawrence has been grossly underpaid during his time as a professional due to the position he plays. The dropoff in salary from edge players to interior defensive linemen is astronomical and thus, Lawrence wants his due. If the Rams were to make a move for him, they would have to extend him immediately to push his cap hit down the road.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) speaks at a press conference during day one of the New York Giants training camp at Quest Diagnostics Giants Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His cap hit this season is at $26.9 million. If the Rams were to make a move for him, the likely domino effect is that the Rams either say goodbye to Byron Young or Kobie Turner after this season, or Braden Fiske after the next.

Regardless, the Rams also likely say goodbye to Poona Ford after this season, as that would save close to $9 million against the cap. If the Rams want Lawrence and are willing to say goodbye to top draft picks, the only obstacle is addressing who they say goodbye to.

Should the Rams Go After Lawrence?

Yes. There's not much more to say than he's a dominant force along a defensive line full of hunters. He's arguably the best defensive tackle in the NFL and would be the best interior lineman since Aaron Donald. Plus, how do you successfully block Lawrence, Jared Verse, and others continuously? This is a move that wins titles.