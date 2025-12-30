The Good, Bad, and Ugly From the Rams' Loss to Falcons

The Los Angeles Rams have a lot to ask of themselves after suffering a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Here are the big picture facts from the contest.

The Good: The Fight From the Team

The Rams had every reason to give up in this one, especially after the Falcons kicked a field goal in the middle of the third quarter to take their lead back to 21 points. They didn't. The Rams proceeded to score 21 straight points before giving up the go-ahead field goal from 51 yards out.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) blocks a Atlanta Falcons field goal and returns it for a touchdown during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The defense ran out of steam, and the offense needed a little more luck. The Rams ' saving grace from this game is that, despite being down multiple scores, being without multiple stars, and despite playing that badly, they were in the game until the second-to-last play of the contest.

The Bad: The Tackling

It looks like if Bijan Robinson was skating on ice while the Rams were running on grass in the way he was gliding past defenders. His movement going forward is concerning enough as all Robinson needs is one hole to take it to the house but Robinson was creating his own space by putting defenders on the ground while he stayed on his feet.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Even Kyle Pitts and others started to emulate Robinson's escapability. The Rams must get better at corralling the ball carrier and getting 11 helmets to one point. It's strange because they used to be really good at this, but perhaps the season's natural wear and tear has affected their ability to pursue.

The Ugly: The Execution

What can I really say? The Falcons obviously had a coaching staff that knows the Rams inside and out but the penalties on offense were inexcusable because they took away points, the passing concepts felt like they weren't tailored for a Davonte Adams-less Rams team, and the defense got cooked in the first half.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) makes a call at the line against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The protection calls allowed the Falcons to feast on D.J. Humphries until that was adjusted, while the defense was on the back foot all night long. Most importantly, the Rams looked sloppy. They looked lethargic. Sean McVay said the starters will play next week and to be frank, they need more reps.

